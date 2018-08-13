Clear

Political strategist who worked with Kamala Harris says only she knows about 2020 run

Political strategist Ace Smith said he thinks his client Sen. Kamala Harris would be "both a brilliant candi...

Posted: Aug. 13, 2018 2:32 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Political strategist Ace Smith said he thinks his client Sen. Kamala Harris would be "both a brilliant candidate" and "an amazing President," but whether or not she intends to run in 2020 is still unknown.

Smith, whose firm worked with Harris on her state attorney general and US Senate campaigns, said the California Democrat has a "wonderful ability to connect and communicate with folks."

"But she also has a depth of knowledge and experience actually doing things," he told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files," a podcast from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN, citing her experience as California attorney general.

However, the likelihood of her running for president "is known only to her."

"I think everyone, just not her, is going to need to make a decision pretty quickly after the midterms," Smith said.

Harris is considered a contender for the Democratic ticket in 2020, but has played coy about her plans.

Asked outright in April if she would run, Harris dodged, saying she was focused on "pressing issues right now." In August 2017, she joked that she didn't "even know what (she's) having for dinner."

