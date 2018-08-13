Clear

GOP lawmaker: FBI has evidence Russian bots were fanning flames before Charlottesville violence

Republican Rep. Tom Garrett, who represents Charlottesville, Virginia, said Monday that FBI officials told h...

Posted: Aug. 13, 2018 2:33 PM
Updated: Aug. 13, 2018 2:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Republican Rep. Tom Garrett, who represents Charlottesville, Virginia, said Monday that FBI officials told him and other members of Congress that Russian actors were attempting to sow discord around the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville last year before the event took place.

Garrett revealed the information publicly for the first time in an interview on CNN over the weekend and clarified separately that the activity took place before the rally.

2017 Charlottesville white nationalist rally

Charlottesville

Continents and regions

Discrimination

Eastern Europe

Europe

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

North America

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

Protests and demonstrations

Racism and racial discrimination

Right-wing extremism

Russia

Societal issues

Society

Southeastern United States

The Americas

Tom Garrett

United States

US Department of Justice

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

US political parties

US Republican Party

Virginia

White supremacy and neo-Nazism

US Congress

US House of Representatives

"It was before. Via bots, the internet, and social media," Garrett said. "I'm frustrated because either both Republicans and Democrats do not understand what the Russians are actually doing, or they don't want to tell the truth about it, or both."

Garrett's recollection of the meeting with FBI officials was confirmed by fellow Rep. Morgan Griffith, a Virginia Republican who was sitting next to him during the briefing. Griffith recalls "jumping out of his chair" when he heard the news. Garrett asked if the information was classified, and FBI officials told him it was not.

Both congressmen say the FBI was clear that the interference was contained to social media posts and the internet and that they were told that there was no evidence that there was any Russian influence on the ground.

Two sources connected to the Senate Intelligence Committee also confirmed that there is evidence of Russian activity around the Charlottesville rally. They point out that the discord was not all connected specifically to the Unite the Right Rally, but more about the debate surrounding the removal of Confederate statues across the country. The purpose of the Unite the Right Rally was to protest the removal of a statute of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from downtown Charlottesville.

Garrett, who sits on the House Homeland Security and Foreign Affairs committees, argues that the information is an example of how the federal government is not paying close enough attention to the broad implications of the Russian threat.

"Oligarchs and people like Putin use things like this racial divisive fight, which ignores the commonalities we have regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, this is the sort of thing they do," Garrett said. "As a member of homeland security, seriously that's what scares me most."

Garrett's comments were echoed by Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, a Republican, who tweeted a response to the CNN report, saying, "Few Americans understand Putin's agents are now picking at the scabs of every cultural skirmish we have -- from race to guns to media tribes."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 87°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 89°
A sunny start to the week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Court cases fill Monday's agenda; murder to drug

Image

Illinois State Police offer safety advice for State Fair

Image

Clark County Fair underway in Illinois

Image

Sprint cars make their way to Terre Haute Action Track

Image

Replay Runway makes recycling the latest trend

Image

New law lets students take unlimited dual-credit classes

Image

Local church holds back to school service for Vigo County students and faculty

Image

Beams are up on Margaret Ave project

Image

Bridge Work Planned Over Thompson Ditch

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart