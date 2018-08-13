Clear

URGENT - Florida man charged with manslaughter in what had been a 'stand your ground' case

(CNN) -- Michael Drejka, who fatally shot Markeis McGlockton after McGlockton shoved him in a Clearwater,...

(CNN) -- Michael Drejka, who fatally shot Markeis McGlockton after McGlockton shoved him in a Clearwater, Florida, convenience store parking lot, has been charged with manslaughter, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said. Previously, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the state's "stand your ground" laws prevented him from arresting Drejka last month.

