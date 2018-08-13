Clear

GOP lawmaker's son wants to flip his district

The son of a prominent House Republican announced Sunday that he was supporting the Democratic candidate to ...

Posted By: CNN Wire

The son of a prominent House Republican announced Sunday that he was supporting the Democratic candidate to succeed his father -- and he encouraged others to do the same.

"I just gave the maximum allowed donation to Jennifer Lewis, a democrat running for my father's congressional seat," Bobby Goodlatte wrote on Twitter. "I've also gotten 5 other folks to commit to donate the max. 2018 is the year to flip districts — let's do this!"

Goodlatte's father, Rep. Bob Goodlatte, has represented Virginia's 6th Congressional District since 1993 and chairs the House Judiciary Committee. He announced in November 2017 that he would not seek re-election.

Bobby Goodlatte did not immediately provide any explanation for his support for Lewis, and a request for additional comment was not immediately returned Monday morning. Rep. Goodlatte's office and Lewis' campaign also did not immediately respond.

Lewis is "a mental health worker, community advocate, and leader in the fight against the Atlantic Coast Pipeline," according to her campaign website. She is running against Ben Cline, a Republican Virginia state delegate, for Goodlatte's vacant seat. CNN rates the race as Solid Republican.

Replying to a comment on Twitter about his support of Lewis, Bobby Goodlatte wrote, that it "(certainly) wasn't an easy decision."

"Has been so moving to have friends back me up on this one," he wrote in a separate comment. "Let's flip the 6th."

