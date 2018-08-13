Clear

Trump-appointed judge upholds special counsel Mueller's authority

A federal district judge who was appointed by President Donald Trump has upheld Robert Mueller's appointment...

Posted: Aug. 13, 2018 11:39 AM
Updated: Aug. 13, 2018 11:39 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A federal district judge who was appointed by President Donald Trump has upheld Robert Mueller's appointment and constitutional authority in the special counsel's case against Russian social media propagandists.

Judge Dabney Friedrich, who serves at the trial-court level in DC federal court, said Concord Management and Consulting could not have its case tossed on constitutional grounds. The Russian company accused of backing a social media effort to sway voters against Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton claimed Mueller didn't have power to bring the case because he was not appointment by the President and confirmed by Congress. Mueller was appointed under the authority of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who has broad power as the acting head of the Justice Department for the 2016 election probe.

Appointments

Continents and regions

Decisions and rulings

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Investigations

Law and legal system

Political Figures - US

Politics

Robert Mueller

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Trial and procedure

"The appointment does not violate core separation-of-powers principles. Nor has the Special Counsel exceeded his authority under the appointment order by investigating and prosecuting Concord," Friedrich wrote in an opinion published Monday morning. She was one of the first judges Trump placed into a federal court position.

Friedrich cited opinions by three other federal judges -- Amy Berman Jackson, who oversees Paul Manafort's criminal foreign lobbying case; T.S. Ellis, who oversees Manafort's financial fraud case; and DC District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell -- to back up her decision.

All three judges also denied requests to invalidate Mueller's authority, with Howell writing as recently as late July that a witness subpoenaed to turn over documents and to testify before the grand jury about Roger Stone would have to. That witness, Andrew Miller, has been held in contempt of the court and now may appeal.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
A sunny start to the week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Illinois State Police offer safety advice for State Fair

Image

Clark County Fair underway in Illinois

Image

Sprint cars make their way to Terre Haute Action Track

Image

Replay Runway makes recycling the latest trend

Image

New law lets students take unlimited dual-credit classes

Image

Local church holds back to school service for Vigo County students and faculty

Image

Beams are up on Margaret Ave project

Image

Bridge Work Planned Over Thompson Ditch

Image

Red Skelton museum holds film festival

Image

Community hosts benefit for local man battling Hodgkin's Lymphoma

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart