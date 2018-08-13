Clear

Iran's Supreme Leader: No war or talks with US over sanctions

Iran's Supreme Leader is standing firm against reimposed US sanctions, saying Monday there would be "no war,...

Posted: Aug. 13, 2018 11:39 AM
Updated: Aug. 13, 2018 11:39 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Iran's Supreme Leader is standing firm against reimposed US sanctions, saying Monday there would be "no war, nor will we negotiate with the United States."

"Beside sanctions, they [the US] talk about war and negotiations," Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said in a speech published on his official website.

Ali Khamenei

Continents and regions

Embargoes and sanctions

International relations

International relations and national security

Iran

Iran nuclear development

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

North America

Political Figures - Intl

The Americas

United States

Unrest, conflicts and war

Donald Trump

Political Figures - US

"They talk about a spirit of war to frighten the cowards," said Khamenei, adding that they US played a "poor game" when it came to negotiations.

His comments come after the Trump administration's first wave of reimposed sanctions kicked in Tuesday, following the withdrawal of the US from the Iran nuclear deal earlier this year.

The 2015 Obama-era deal, agreed by the US, Iran, Britain, France, Germany, China and Russi, restricted Iran's nuclear program in return for the lifting of international sanctions.

But Khamenei's comments also appear to contradict Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who last Monday said that Iran was willing to hold talks with the US to resolve the matter -- something Trump's national security adviser John Bolton dismissed as possible "propaganda."

European partners stand by deal

European partners have stood by the deal, implementing measures to protect EU companies doing businesses in Iran, even as Trump warned in tweet they faced the fallout of US sanctions.

"Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States," Trump tweeted Tuesday.

Some companies have already heeded that warning. Last week German carmaker Daimler announced it had suspended its activities in Iran "until further notice according to applicable sanctions."

The collapse of the Iranian rial since Trump announced the US would pull out of the nuclear deal has already wreaked economic havoc, and the first wave of sanctions will likely hit the vulnerable economy further.

In Monday's speech, Khamenei admitted that while the economy had taken a hit, this was largely due to domestic matters, rather than international sanctions.

Last week's reimposed sanctions affect, among other things, the purchase or acquisition of US dollars by the Iranian government, the country's auto industry and trade in gold or precious metals.

Another phase of US sanctions will be reimposed in November and will target Iran's crucial oil industry.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
A sunny start to the week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Illinois State Police offer safety advice for State Fair

Image

Clark County Fair underway in Illinois

Image

Sprint cars make their way to Terre Haute Action Track

Image

Replay Runway makes recycling the latest trend

Image

New law lets students take unlimited dual-credit classes

Image

Local church holds back to school service for Vigo County students and faculty

Image

Beams are up on Margaret Ave project

Image

Bridge Work Planned Over Thompson Ditch

Image

Red Skelton museum holds film festival

Image

Community hosts benefit for local man battling Hodgkin's Lymphoma

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart