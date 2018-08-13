Arsenal sponsored by... Rwanda?

With 'Visit Rwanda' emblazoned on its kit, Arsenal F.C. made its season debut against Manchester City in a big-name clash in the English Premier League Sunday.

The sponsorship is a bid to promote tourism in the central East African nation, but with the World Bank's projections showing that 51 percent of Rwandans live in extreme poverty, critics have slammed the multimillion dollar deal.

Africa Continents and regions Eastern Africa Football (Soccer) Rwanda Sports and recreation Tourism Travel and tourism

Arsenal announced the three-year tourism partnership in the lead up to the start of the Premier League season -- but neither side has confirmed exactly just how much it cost.

"The media has been speculating around £30 million but what I can tell you it's not £30 million, it's less than that," CEO of the Rwanda Development Board, Clare Akamanzi, told CNN.

It appears the investment stems from the country's president, Paul Kagame, who describes himself as a "committed fan" of his "beloved club Arsenal" -- a devotion shared by many Rwandans.

The country hopes to convert the money spent on the deal into tourism dollars.

The logo will appear on all first team, Under-23 and Arsenal Women's shirts.

"Thirty five million people (will be) viewing their (Arsenal's) shirts every single day," Akamanzi said.

However, critics say the money should have been spent alleviating the chronic poverty in the country.

Each year Rwanda receives millions of dollars in foreign aid, however its government says funding to sponsor Arsenal has come from tourism revenue. The RBD reports that 1.3 million people visited Rwanda last year.

In May, Akamanzi responded to critics on Twitter who say the money Rwanda has earned through tourism should have been invested into the community.

"For those asking if tourism promotion funds should have been used for water or electricity, let me break it down for you: Infrastructure is imported," she tweeted. "Tourism is our #1 forex earner. The more Rwanda earns from tourism, the more we can invest in our people. That's the connection."

Arsenal said in a statement that as part of the three-year deal, players from both the men's and women's teams are due to visit Rwanda to hold coaching camps. 'Visit Rwanda' will also be displayed on LED boards at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal, which is the sixth largest football club in the world, according to Deloitte, was not immediately available for comment. Manchester United has the top spot, followed by Real Madrid.

Watch the video above to find out more about Arsenal's 'Visit Rwanda' deal