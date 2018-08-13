Clear

Of the 113 Supreme Court justices in US history, all but 6 have been white men

Since the Supreme Court first convened in 1790, ...

Posted: Aug. 13, 2018 9:56 AM
Updated: Aug. 13, 2018 9:56 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Since the Supreme Court first convened in 1790, 113 justices have served on the bench.

Of those, 107 have been white men.

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Politics

US federal court system

US federal government

US Supreme Court

Appointments

Elena Kagan

Minority and ethnic groups

Political Figures - US

Society

Sonia Sotomayor

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Jewish people

North America

United States

Continents and regions

Government organizations - US

The Americas

On Monday night, President Trump announced his nominee to succeed Justice Anthony Kennedy is Brett Kavanaugh, a judge on the US Court of Appeals. If confirmed, he would be the 108th -- and wouldn't shift the diversity of the current court.

Here's how the demographics of the nation's highest court have stacked up since its beginning.

Four have been women

Of the 113 justices, 109 -- or 96.5% -- have been men.

Until 1981, every Supreme Court justice was male. But Ronald Reagan promised he'd put a woman on the court, and during his first year in office he kept that promise by appointing Sandra Day O'Connor.

Before that, presidents had appointed women to lower courts, but no one gave serious thought to putting one on the Supreme Court. President Harry Truman thought about nominating a woman, but justices at the time said they "would inhibit their conference deliberations."

Bill Clinton made the second female appointment by nominating Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 1993.

And Barack Obama appointed Sonia Sotomayor in 2009, followed by Elena Kagan a year later.

Ginsburg, Sotomayor and Kagan all sit on the current court.

Three have been people of color

Only two African-American justices, Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, have served on the court so far.

The first appointment -- when Lyndon B. Johnson appointed Marshall -- wasn't until 1967. When Johnson announced the nomination, he said he thought it was the right thing to do and the right time to do it.

Thomas's appointment happened decades later, in 1991 under George H. W. Bush (the first Bush).

Sotomayor, one of the four female justices, is also the first and only Hispanic justice in history. (Some say Justice Benjamin Cardozo, who was Portuguese, was the first Hispanic member, but he doesn't qualify under current census standards.)

No justices so far have identified as Asian, Native American or Pacific Islander.

7 percent have been Jewish

We've never had a Jewish president, but eight Jewish justices have sat on the bench, including current justices Ginsburg, Kagan and Stephen Breyer.

At its founding, the court was made up of almost entirely Protestant members, and a majority of the 113 justices throughout history have been Protestants.

The court today, which also has five Catholics, is more diverse. Neil Gorsuch, who Trump nominated last January, was raised Catholic but now worships at an Episcopal church.

Most of the US population isn't Catholic or Jewish. Of those who are religious in the US, about 23% identify with one of these sets of beliefs, according to the Pew Research Center.

There has never been a Muslim justice on the Supreme Court.

None have identified as anything other than heterosexual

No past or present justices have publicly identified themselves as anything other than straight.

There have been speculations surrounding a few former justices who were lifelong bachelors, but there's no evidence any of them were gay.

Why having a diverse court matters

The Supreme Court has ruled on a diverse set of topics and sees a wide array of cases.

It's laid out decisions that affect many segments of the nation's population, like whether schools should be segregated, whether women can get abortions and if public accommodations can refuse services based on religious beliefs.

The court has heard cases that none of its members can directly relate to. Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage, was decided by nine justices, none of whom have identified as gay.

In 2016, Sotomayor said the court could use more diversity.

"A different perspective can permit you to more fully understand the arguments that are before you and help you articulate your position in a way that everyone will understand," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
A sunny start to the week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Illinois State Police offer safety advice for State Fair

Image

Clark County Fair underway in Illinois

Image

Sprint cars make their way to Terre Haute Action Track

Image

Replay Runway makes recycling the latest trend

Image

New law lets students take unlimited dual-credit classes

Image

Local church holds back to school service for Vigo County students and faculty

Image

Beams are up on Margaret Ave project

Image

Bridge Work Planned Over Thompson Ditch

Image

Red Skelton museum holds film festival

Image

Community hosts benefit for local man battling Hodgkin's Lymphoma

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart