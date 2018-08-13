Escape from the Mayo Clinic: How CNN reported the story

This story is based on law enforcement documents from three police agencies in Minnesota; medical records from Alyssa Gilderhus' hospitalization at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester and her visit to an emergency room at Sanford USD Medical Center in South Dakota; a letter from and an interview with an attorney who advocated for Alyssa during her stay at Mayo; correspondence between Mayo and Alyssa's family; and interviews with Alyssa, members of her family, a family friend, law enforcement officials and a former member of a Mayo Clinic board.

CNN first spoke with Alyssa's mother, Amber Engebretson, during the final days of her daughter's stay at Mayo. She informed CNN that she and her husband would be taking Alyssa out of the hospital shortly before they did so.

While reporting this story, the authors had multiple conversations over many months with Ginger Plumbo, a spokeswoman for the Mayo Clinic. The authors also met with Plumbo and four senior Mayo officials on the condition that the information provided would be off the record.

Plumbo wrote in an email to CNN that Mayo staffers consented to the off-the-record meeting "with hopes that [CNN] would reconsider [its] decision to share the story. We feel that going on camera or audio disclosing the details about this case and the complex family situation are not in the best interest of the patient or the family."

Before that meeting, Plumbo told CNN that Mayo officials would answer CNN's questions on the record if Alyssa signed a privacy release form. Plumbo provided the form.

After the meeting, Alyssa signed the form, but then Plumbo said Mayo officials would not answer CNN's questions on the record and instead provided a statement, presented here in its entirety:

"Following careful review of the situation in question, we have determined that the version of events provided by certain patient family members to CNN are not supported by the facts nor do they track with the direct observations of numerous others who were involved. We feel we have provided CNN with more than ample information to support our findings and are deeply disappointed that the producers have chosen to pursue a false story based on a pre-determined narrative. We will not address these questionable allegations or publicly share the facts of this complex situation, because we do not believe it's in the best interest of the patient and the family.

Mayo Clinic is committed to the safety and wellbeing of all of the patients we treat. Our internal review determined that the care team's actions were true to Mayo Clinic's primary value that the patient's needs come first. We acted in a manner that honored that value for this patient and that also took into account the safety and well-being of the team caring for the patient."

Prior to sending the above statement, Plumbo sent CNN this statement regarding Mayo's decision to ban Alyssa's mother from the hospital:

"Our care teams act in the best interests of our patients. As a general practice, this includes sharing information with family members and facilitating family visits and interactions with patients and their care providers when the patient is in our care. However, in situations where care may be compromised or the safety and security of our staff are potentially at risk, the family members' ability to be present in the hospital may be restricted."