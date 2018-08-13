Clear

Lindsay Lohan apologizes for #MeToo comments

Lindsay Lohan has apologized for "any hurt and distress caused" by comments she made on the #MeToo movement,...

Posted: Aug. 13, 2018 6:38 AM
Updated: Aug. 13, 2018 6:39 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Lindsay Lohan has apologized for "any hurt and distress caused" by comments she made on the #MeToo movement, according to People magazine.

"I feel very strongly about the #MeToo movement and have the utmost respect and admiration for the women brave enough to come forward and speak out about their experiences. Their testimony has served to protect those who can't speak, and give strength to those who have struggled to have their voices heard," People quoted the actress as saying in an exclusive statement.

The statement follows backlash after Lohan was quoted as criticizing "attention-seekers" in a recent interview with The Times.

According to The Times, Lohan claimed "to have had no negative, MeToo-worthy experiences working in the movies."

"I don't really have anything to say," The Times quoted her as saying. "I can't speak on something I didn't live, right?"

Lohan added she is "very supportive of women" but "can't go along with the 'attention-seekers' or trial by social media," The Times reported.

"If it happens at that moment, you discuss it at that moment," Lohan said. "You make it a real thing by making it a police report. I'm going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women. You have these girls who come out, who don't even know who they are, who do it for the attention. That is taking away from the fact that it happened."

'Tsunami of heroic voices'

Lohan "unreservedly" apologized for her remarks in the statement carried by People on Sunday.

"The quote solely related to my hope that a handful of false testimonies out of a tsunami of heroic voices do not serve to dilute the importance of the #MeToo movement, and all of us who champion it. However, I have since learned how statements like mine are seen as hurtful, which was never my intent," it quoted Lohan as saying.

The "Mean Girls" star, who has a forthcoming MTV reality show, made headlines last year when she defended Harvey Weinstein in a now deleted Instagram video.

"He's never harmed me or did anything to me. We've done several movies together," she said. "I think everyone needs to stop; I think it's wrong. So stand up."

CNN has reached out to Lohan's rep for comment.

