North, South Korean leaders to meet again

The leaders of the two Koreas will hold a summit in Pyongyang in September, according to the South Korean Unification Ministry.

Posted: Aug. 13, 2018 3:32 AM
Updated: Aug. 13, 2018 3:54 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The leaders of North and South Korea will hold a second summit in Pyongyang in September, according to the South Korean Unification Ministry.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met for the first time in April, when they signed the Panmunjom Declaration, pledging to forge closer relations and work to formally end the Korean War.

The upcoming summit will be the third meeting of the two men this year, after a second meeting at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) that divides the North and South in May.

The South Korean Unification Ministry announced the upcoming meeting after a round of high-level talks between officials from Pyongyang and Seoul at the DMZ Monday.

Moon has long been an advocate for greater engagement with North Korea, dating back to his days as a key presidential aide in the 2000s.

He is credited with using this year's Winter Olympics to help warm relations between Pyongyang and the rest of the world after a tense 2017.

That detente paved the way for the April inter-Korean summit and US President Donald Trump's meeting with Kim in Singapore in June -- the first ever between sitting leaders of North Korea and the United States.

Moon will be the third South Korean president to travel to the North Korean capital. South Korean President Kim Dae-jung met Kim Jong Un's father and predecessor, Kim Jong Il, in Pyongyang in 2000 for the first inter-Korean summit. Former South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun also met Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang in 2007.

