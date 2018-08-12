Hippo kills Chinese tourist in Kenya

A hippopotamus attacked and killed a Chinese tourist in Kenya over the weekend, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said in a tweet Sunday.

The attack took place Saturday evening at Lake Naivasha, about 58 miles from the Kenyan capital of Nairobi. Chang Ming Chuang, 65, was with a colleague taking pictures of the hippo on the shores of the lake when the animal attacked.

Chuang was taken to the Naivasha District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Chuang's colleague, Wu Peng Te, 62, survived the attack with minor bruises and is recovering at the Naivasha Sopa Resort, the wildlife service said. KWS is tracking the hippo.

Known as one of the most dangerous animals on the planet, National Geographic says hippos can snap a canoe in half with their strong jaws.

Hippos kill about 500 people in Africa each year, National Geographic says, and can run at the same speed as humans for short distances when faced with danger.