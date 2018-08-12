A hippopotamus attacked and killed a Chinese tourist in Kenya over the weekend, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said in a tweet Sunday.
The attack took place Saturday evening at Lake Naivasha, about 58 miles from the Kenyan capital of Nairobi. Chang Ming Chuang, 65, was with a colleague taking pictures of the hippo on the shores of the lake when the animal attacked.
Africa
Continents and regions
Eastern Africa
Kenya
Tourism
Travel and tourism
Chuang was taken to the Naivasha District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Chuang's colleague, Wu Peng Te, 62, survived the attack with minor bruises and is recovering at the Naivasha Sopa Resort, the wildlife service said. KWS is tracking the hippo.
Known as one of the most dangerous animals on the planet, National Geographic says hippos can snap a canoe in half with their strong jaws.
Hippos kill about 500 people in Africa each year, National Geographic says, and can run at the same speed as humans for short distances when faced with danger.
Related Content
- Hippo kills Chinese tourist in Kenya
- Kenya bus crash kills at least 30
- Tourists killed after duck boat capsized
- World Cup gambling in Kenya
- World Cup gambling in Kenya
- Kenya's empty nets: How cheap Chinese fish imports have hooked buyers
- Esmond Bradley Martin: Top ivory investigator killed in Kenya
- Tourist killed in hot air balloon crash in Egypt
- Lombok earthquake: 14 killed on Indonesian tourist island
- 'Unprecedented' floods in Indian tourist hotspot kill dozens; 40,000 evacuated