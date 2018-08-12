Clear

36 killed in explosion near Syrian-Turkish border

An explosion killed 36 people Sunday in the Syrian town of Sarmada, near the Turkish border, according to th...

Posted: Aug. 12, 2018 5:14 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An explosion killed 36 people Sunday in the Syrian town of Sarmada, near the Turkish border, according to the White Helmets, a Syrian volunteer force.

Women and children were among the dead, the United Kingdom-based Syrian Observatory of Human Rights reported. The group said the explosion took place at the bottom of a building that housed ammunition in Bab al-Hawa Square.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Continents and regions

Explosions

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Turkey

Charities and charitable giving

Misc organizations

Society

Syria

Syria conflict

Unrest, conflicts and war

Volunteerism

White Helmets

"With no end to the carnage in sight, 36 dead civilians and dozens of wounded are the current count of victims," the White Helmets said on Twitter.

It is not clear how the blast occurred or who is responsible.

The White Helmets said that their volunteers rescued 10 people from the rubble of the explosion and they "are working tirelessly, searching and rescuing, in unbelievable areas of destruction and death."

The White Helmets were founded in late 2012 and early 2013, growing from a few dozen to several thousand members. The group responds to aid and rescue other civilians when an explosion, fire or other attack occurs. The White Helmets has operated in opposition-held parts of Syria throughout Syria's seven-year civil war. They are considered a terrorist organization by Russia and the Syrian regime.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 88°
Zionsville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 89°
Clear and warm tonight, sunshine for Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

weather forecast

Image

weather forecast

Image

Rose-Hulman opens practice

Image

Sycamores hold first scrimmage

Image

Terre Haute North wins opener

Image

Rex win 2nd championship

Image

Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Indiana State Police bus inspections

Image

Linton vs. Evansville Bosse

Image

North Central vs. Sullivan

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart