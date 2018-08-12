Clear

Trump encourages boycott against Harley-Davidson

President Donald Trump said it's "great" that consumers might boycott Harley-Davidson if it moves some motor...

Posted: Aug. 12, 2018 5:14 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump said it's "great" that consumers might boycott Harley-Davidson if it moves some motorcycle production overseas.

The President tweeted about the potential boycott on Sunday

Business, economy and trade

Donald Trump

International trade

Political Figures - US

Trade and development

Automotive industry

Business and industry sectors

Economic policy

Economy and economic indicators

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

International trade law

Motor vehicles

Motorcycles

Tariffs and customs

Trade regulation and policy

US federal government

White House

Boycotts

Companies

Harley-Davidson Inc

"Many @harleydavidson owners plan to boycott the company if manufacturing moves overseas. Great!" Trump wrote. "Most other companies are coming in our direction, including Harley competitors. A really bad move! U.S. will soon have a level playing field, or better."

Harley-Davidson did not respond to request for comment on Sunday.

Trump's remark came after the President hosted "Bikers for Trump" supporters at his golf club in Bedminister, New Jersey, over the weekend.

Dozens of bikers descended on the posh club house, where Trump shook hands, posed for selfies and delivered an enemy-bashing speech to a cheering crowd, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Tensions between the administration and Harley-Davidson have brewed for months.

It started when Trump imposed hefty tariffs on steel and aluminum imports earlier this year in an effort to bolster domestic manufacturing. The European Union responded by pledging to raise tariffs on a list of goods that are imported from the United States, including Harley motorcycles.

American demand for motorcycles has waned while foreign interest has grown. So, that wasn't good news for the Wisconsin-based bike manufacturer.

Harley said it stands to lose as much as $100 million a year, and the company pledged to shift some of its production abroad so that it could avoid the added tariffs on motorcycles sold in the EU.

Trump accused Harley of using the European retaliatory tariffs as "an excuse" for moving manufacturing abroad. Trump, echoing a top union for Harley workers, claimed the company planned to shift some operations to Thailand before the tariffs were announced.

Harley acknowledged it already had been moving some production abroad, but said moving more production overseas was the "only sustainable option" in the face of a trade war.

The President also said last month his administration was "working with other Motor Cycle companies who want to move into the U.S."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 88°
Zionsville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 89°
Clear and warm tonight, sunshine for Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

weather forecast

Image

weather forecast

Image

Rose-Hulman opens practice

Image

Sycamores hold first scrimmage

Image

Terre Haute North wins opener

Image

Rex win 2nd championship

Image

Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Indiana State Police bus inspections

Image

Linton vs. Evansville Bosse

Image

North Central vs. Sullivan

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart