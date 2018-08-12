Clear

Heather Heyer's mom tells crowds in Charlottesville 'it's not all about Heather...it never was'

Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer, visited the site where her daughter was killed last year in Charlottesvi...

Posted: Aug. 12, 2018 3:38 PM
Updated: Aug. 12, 2018 3:38 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer, visited the site where her daughter was killed last year in Charlottesville, Virginia, and told a crowd of supporters that Heyer wouldn't want the attention surrounding the anniversary of the Charlottesville protests to be focused on her.

Heyer, 32, was killed on August 12, 2017, when a suspected neo-Nazi drove his car into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville. Nineteen others were injured in the attack.

2017 Charlottesville white nationalist rally

Charlottesville

Continents and regions

Discrimination

Families and children

Heather Heyer

Misc people

North America

Parents and parenting

Protests and demonstrations

Racism and racial discrimination

Right-wing extremism

Societal issues

Society

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

Virginia

White supremacy and neo-Nazism

Nationalism

Speaking at a makeshift memorial, Bro said "It's not all about Heather ... it never was." She said her daughter would be saying "focus on the issues, quit looking at me and focus on the issues."

"We have a huge racial problem in our city and our country," Bro said. "We have got to fix this, or we'll be right back here in no time."

"The world went crazy when Heather lost her life, and that's not fair, because so many mothers lose their children every day, and we have to fix that. I don't want other mothers to be in my spot," she said, her voice breaking with emotion. "I don't want other mothers to go through this."

Leftist and anti-racist demonstrators had gathered in Charlottesville since Saturday. Many had made their way to the site of Heyer's death, where some had paid their respects and used chalk to scrawl messages of remembrance in the street and on the walls of nearby buildings.

Last year's "Unit the Right" rally was launched to voice opposition to the renaming of two parks honoring Confederate generals. The event drew white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the Ku Klux Klan. It also drew counterprotesters. Both sides clashed before police dispersed the crowds.

A "Unite the Right 2" rally is planned for Sunday evening in Washington, where counterprotesters have already massed to counter the presence of white nationalists and other far-right groups.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 87°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 86°
Clear and warm tonight, sunshine for Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

weather forecast

Image

weather forecast

Image

Rose-Hulman opens practice

Image

Sycamores hold first scrimmage

Image

Terre Haute North wins opener

Image

Rex win 2nd championship

Image

Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Indiana State Police bus inspections

Image

Linton vs. Evansville Bosse

Image

North Central vs. Sullivan

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart