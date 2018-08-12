Heather Heyer's mom tells crowds in Charlottesville 'it's not all about Heather...it never was'

Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer, visited the site where her daughter was killed last year in Charlottesville, Virginia, and told a crowd of supporters that Heyer wouldn't want the attention surrounding the anniversary of the Charlottesville protests to be focused on her.

Heyer, 32, was killed on August 12, 2017, when a suspected neo-Nazi drove his car into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville. Nineteen others were injured in the attack.

Speaking at a makeshift memorial, Bro said "It's not all about Heather ... it never was." She said her daughter would be saying "focus on the issues, quit looking at me and focus on the issues."

"We have a huge racial problem in our city and our country," Bro said. "We have got to fix this, or we'll be right back here in no time."

"The world went crazy when Heather lost her life, and that's not fair, because so many mothers lose their children every day, and we have to fix that. I don't want other mothers to be in my spot," she said, her voice breaking with emotion. "I don't want other mothers to go through this."

Leftist and anti-racist demonstrators had gathered in Charlottesville since Saturday. Many had made their way to the site of Heyer's death, where some had paid their respects and used chalk to scrawl messages of remembrance in the street and on the walls of nearby buildings.

Last year's "Unit the Right" rally was launched to voice opposition to the renaming of two parks honoring Confederate generals. The event drew white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the Ku Klux Klan. It also drew counterprotesters. Both sides clashed before police dispersed the crowds.

A "Unite the Right 2" rally is planned for Sunday evening in Washington, where counterprotesters have already massed to counter the presence of white nationalists and other far-right groups.