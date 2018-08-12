Clear

Idris Elba tweets spark further James Bond speculation

Actor Idris Elba leaned into, and away from, speculation that he will play the next James Bond with some Sun...

Posted: Aug. 12, 2018 12:28 PM
Updated: Aug. 12, 2018 12:28 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Actor Idris Elba leaned into, and away from, speculation that he will play the next James Bond with some Sunday morning tweets.

Elba, the suave Brit best known for his roles on "The Wire," "Luther," and the "Thor" movies, has for years been the focus of hopeful theories that he might play the next 007 when actor Daniel Craig throws in the towel.

Further adding to those fan hopes, Elba tweeted Bond's famous line with his own name in its place on Sunday morning.

"my name's Elba, Idris Elba," he tweeted.

But just hours later, he also tweeted a photo of the rap group Public Enemy as well as a lyric from one of their songs: "Don't believe the HYPE ..."

The tweets come days after a report in UK publication The Daily Star in which director Antoine Fuqua says that Bond producer Barbara Broccoli believes it's time to bring some diversity to the main role. In the story, Fuqua also left open the possibility for Elba to play the starring role of James Bond.

No one has confirmed this publicly as of yet and CNN has reached out to reps for Elba and Broccoli.

When asked about the reported comments, a spokesperson for Fuqua told CNN, "This is not accurate."

Elba himself has said he's open to playing the role.

"It would be such an honor," he told CNN in 2014. "I mean what do we have to do here? We have to wear beautiful suits, drive nice cars, chase bad guys and date beautiful women? I dunno, sounds good to me."

