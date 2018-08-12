Clear

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe: Trump 'failed' to show moral leadership after Charlottesville

One year after the deadly white supremacist demonstrations in Charlottesville, Virginia, the state's former ...

Posted: Aug. 12, 2018 10:52 AM
Updated: Aug. 12, 2018 10:52 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

One year after the deadly white supremacist demonstrations in Charlottesville, Virginia, the state's former Democratic governor said President Donald Trump failed to live up to the moment.

"There's a time in your presidency when you need to show moral leadership and you need to stand and send a message to the world," Terry McAuliffe said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union." "He failed that day."

2017 Charlottesville white nationalist rally

Charlottesville

Continents and regions

Discrimination

Donald Trump

North America

Political Figures - US

Protests and demonstrations

Racism and racial discrimination

Right-wing extremism

Societal issues

Society

Southeastern United States

Terry McAuliffe

The Americas

United States

Virginia

White supremacy and neo-Nazism

McAuliffe was governor when white nationalists marched through Charlottesville and clashed with counterprotesters, ultimately killing one of them, 32-year-old Heather Heyer, who was struck by a car driven by a suspected white nationalist. Trump was widely criticized for his response, in which he said "both sides" were to blame for the violence, equating the white nationalists with the counterprotesters.

Far-right groups are holding another rally Sunday, dubbed "Unite the Right 2," this time in the nation's capital. The rally is being billed as a "white civil rights rally" meant to protest "civil rights abuse in Charlottesville."

In a tweet over the weekend, Trump said he condemned "all types of racism and acts of violence."

McAuliffe said in his CNN interview that he spoke with Trump last year during the chaos of that weekend.

"I talked to the President that afternoon, explained him the situation, what had been going on, what these people were doing in the city of Charlottesville," McAuliffe said. "And when he came out and gave his statement that it was both sides' fault, I gotta tell you, it was shocking to me. It wasn't both sides."

He recalled seeing neo-Nazis and white supremacists demonstrating in his state that weekend and took issue with Trump's "both sides" comment last year.

"The other side were the folks who were protesting against hatred, like Heather Heyer," McAuliffe said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 83°
Clear and warm tonight, sunshine for Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

weather forecast

Image

weather forecast

Image

Rose-Hulman opens practice

Image

Sycamores hold first scrimmage

Image

Terre Haute North wins opener

Image

Rex win 2nd championship

Image

Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Indiana State Police bus inspections

Image

Linton vs. Evansville Bosse

Image

North Central vs. Sullivan

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart