Clear

Maryland places football coach on leave

The University of Maryland has placed head football coach D.J. Durkin and members of the athletics staff on administrative leave during an investigation of the death by heatstroke of a football player.

Posted: Aug. 12, 2018 10:58 AM
Updated: Aug. 12, 2018 11:14 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The University of Maryland has placed head football coach D.J. Durkin and members of the athletics staff on administrative leave during an investigation of the death by heatstroke of a football player.

Jordan McNair, 19, died June 13, two weeks after participating in a workout at Maryland's outdoor practice fields, CNN affiliate WJZ-TV reported.

The university commissioned an external review and, "pending the final outcome," has placed some of the staff on leave, said Jessica L. Jennings, director of communications, in a statement.

"We will be able to speak in greater detail when the review is complete and shared with the public," Jennings wrote. "Our thoughts remain with Jordan McNair's family, friends and teammates."

Durkin's status was announced Saturday by Maryland Director of Athletics Damon Evans. Maryland offensive coordinator Matt Canada will act as interim head coach, Evans said.

ESPN recently published a report describing what it called a "toxic culture at Maryland football."

"I am extremely concerned by the allegations of unacceptable behaviors by members of our football staff detailed in recent media reports," Evans said in his statement. "We are committed to fully investigating the program.

"The safety and well-being of our student-athletes is our highest priority. These alleged behaviors are not consistent with the values I expect all of our staff to adhere to and we must do better.

The Bleacher Report wrote that McNair appeared in one game last season as a true freshman but ended up redshirting, hoping for a starting spot this year.

"Jordan was a tremendous athlete, student, teammate and friend, and he will be sorely missed," Executive Athletic Director Damon Evans said in June.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 83°
Clear and warm tonight, sunshine for Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

weather forecast

Image

weather forecast

Image

Rose-Hulman opens practice

Image

Sycamores hold first scrimmage

Image

Terre Haute North wins opener

Image

Rex win 2nd championship

Image

Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Indiana State Police bus inspections

Image

Linton vs. Evansville Bosse

Image

North Central vs. Sullivan

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart