Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

US ambassador Woody Johnson warns Britain to side with Trump on Iran

The United States ambassador to the UK has called on Britain to side with President Donald Trump on Iran or ...

Posted: Aug. 12, 2018 7:40 AM
Updated: Aug. 12, 2018 7:40 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The United States ambassador to the UK has called on Britain to side with President Donald Trump on Iran or risk "serious trade consequences" for UK businesses.

In a pointed intervention into an issue that has strained ties between the two allies, Woody Johnson said the UK should embrace Trump's hard-hitting sanctions on Iran, reimposed last week, and break with its European partners who are seeking to preserve the deal to curtail Iran's nuclear program.

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Embassies and consulates

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

International relations

International relations and national security

Iran

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Northern Europe

Political Figures - US

State departments and diplomatic services

United Kingdom

Embargoes and sanctions

Iran nuclear development

North America

The Americas

United States

US federal government

White House

Business figures

Woody Johnson

Hassan Rouhani

Political Figures - Intl

"America is turning up the pressure and we want the UK by our side. It is time to move on from the flawed 2015 deal," Johnson wrote in the UK's Sunday Telegraph, referring to the 2015 Obama-era pact agreed by the US, Iran, Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia. Trump withdrew from the deal in May.

"We are asking global Britain to use its considerable diplomatic power and influence and join us as we lead a concerted global effort towards a genuinely comprehensive agreement," Johnson added.

In a joint statement last week, Britain, France and Germany said the Iran deal was "working and delivering on its goal" and said they "deeply regret" the reimposition of US sanctions.

Europe has attempted to counteract the effects of the sanctions by launching an updated version of its "Blocking Statue," a measure intended to protect EU companies doing business in Iran from being hit by punitive US measures.

On Sunday, Johnson seemingly disregarded the move, urging British businesses directly to cut ties with Iran.

"The President has been explicit: any businesses which put their own commercial interests in Iran ahead of the global good will risk serious consequences for their trade with the United States," Johnson wrote in the Telegraph.

"Only by presenting a united front can we exert the maximum possible pressure on the Iranian regime and get them to finally change course and put an end to their malign and reckless activities both at home and abroad."

Johnson's comments come less than a week after the Trump administration on Tuesday reimposed a raft of sanctions on Iran that affect, among other things, the purchase or acquisition of US dollars by the Iranian government, the country's auto industry and trade in gold or precious metals.

Another phase of US sanctions will be reimposed in November and will target Iran's crucial oil industry.

Shortly after the sanctions snapped back into place last week, Trump warned in a tweet that countries doing business with Iran would "NOT be doing business with the United States."

Trump has long been a fierce critic of the nuclear deal, agreed under his predecessor, calling it "insane" and maintaining that, even with the current restrictions in place, Iran continues to pose a threat to the US.

Even with European safeguarding measures, the threat of US sanctions appeared to further rattle businesses with interests in Iran. On the same day sanctions were reimposed, German carmaker Daimler announced it had suspended its activities in Iran "until further notice according to applicable sanctions."

Joe Kaeser, the chief executive of German industrial conglomerate Siemens, summed up the harsh realities of US economic influence over European business when he told CNN in May that the company would stop all new deals in Iran, following Trump's withdrawal from the nuclear deal.

"There is a primacy of the (US) political system. If that primacy is 'This is what you are going to do,' then that is exactly what we are going to do. We are a global company. We have interest and values and we have to balance both," said Kaeser.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has described the sanctions as "pyschological warfare." But on Monday Rouhani also said Iran was willing to hold talks with the US to resolve the matter -- something Trump's national security adviser John Bolton dismissed as possible "propaganda."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Zionsville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Clear and warm tonight, sunshine for Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rose-Hulman opens practice

Image

Sycamores hold first scrimmage

Image

Terre Haute North wins opener

Image

Rex win 2nd championship

Image

Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Indiana State Police bus inspections

Image

Linton vs. Evansville Bosse

Image

North Central vs. Sullivan

Image

West Vigo-North Vermillion scrimmage

Image

Fay Spetter stepping down

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart