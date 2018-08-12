Firefighters are making strides as blazes race toward homes

Firefighters made major progress against a blaze threatening homes in Southern California -- with its containment nearly quadrupling within two days.
The Holy Fire, one of more than a dozen burning in the state, was 36% contained by early Sunday, up from 10% on Friday.
Accidents, disasters and safety
Arson
California
California wildfires
Continents and regions
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Criminal offenses
Destinations and attractions
Firefighters and firefighting
Fires
Labor and employment
Law and legal system
Law courts and tribunals
National parks and monuments
Natural disasters
North America
Parks (green spaces)
Points of interest
Property crimes
Southwestern United States
The Americas
United States
Wildfires
Workers and professionals
Residential fires
With the firefighters' progress, authorities lifted evacuation orders in several neighborhoods in Lake Elsinore, the city most threatened by the fire.
About 11,120 people remain under mandatory evacuation, down from 21,000 on Friday.
The blaze has scorched through canyons and mountains in Orange and Riverside counties since Monday, chewing through dry vegetation as it crept into residential areas.
Man accused of arson
Forrest Gordon Clark, 51, was charged with aggravated arson and criminal threats for allegedly starting the fire. He's being held on $1 million bail, and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if found guilty.
A volunteer fire chief said two weeks ago, Clark sent him a message saying, "The place is going to burn." Clark has denied involvement in starting the fire, saying "it's all a lie."
The Holy Fire continues to burn, and has scorched 22,158 acres at the Cleveland National Forest.
California Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Orange and Riverside counties, and several school districts have canceled classes due to fire warnings and unhealthy air quality.
While it's not the largest burning in the state, the Holy Fire has raised concerns about its effect on residential communities, including Lake Elsinore.
Holy Fire not only one burning in California
In addition to the Holy Fire, firefighters in California are battling at least 10 large blazes, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
California is seeing more destructive wildfire seasons because of dry conditions and high temperatures, and Gov. Jerry Brown has warned that this is the new normal. The state spent a quarter of its firefighting budget for the year in July.
The largest blaze in state history is the Mendocino Complex Fire, which consists of the Ranch and River fires in Northern California. It has burned a combined 328,226 acres and injured two firefighters, and was 67% contained by early Sunday.
The second biggest is the Carr Fire in Shasta County, also in Northern California. The deadly fire has burned for nearly three weeks and killed eight people. It has consumed 190,873 acres so far and is 57% contained.
The third largest is the Ferguson Fire, near Yosemite National Park, incinerating nearly 96,000 acres. It has lasted nearly a month and is 82% contained.
Fire officials have issued a grim prediction, warning that massive blazes will cost the state billions of dollars more over the next decade.
"What we're seeing in California right now is more destructive, larger fires burning at rates that we have historically never seen," Cal Fire spokesman Jonathan Cox said.
Related Content
- Firefighters are making strides as blazes race toward homes
- Firefighters respond to blaze at London hotel
- Blaze near Yosemite that killed firefighter only 5% contained
- Firefighters rescue occupants of home
- Southern California firefighters race against time, winds
- Firefighter injured, falls from second to first floor during blaze in downtown Atlanta
- Austin firefighters respond to blazes caused by spontaneous combustion of tortilla chips
- King makes provocative comments on race (2017)
- Firefighters Rescue Elderly Woman from Burning Home
- Firefighter heading home to find his dog