Clear

Nobel-winning novelist dies at 85

Nobel Prize-winning novelist V.S. Naipaul has died at the age of 85 as reported by Britain's Press Association, citing Naipaul's wife.

Posted: Aug. 12, 2018 1:54 AM
Updated: Aug. 12, 2018 2:01 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Nobel Prize-winning novelist V.S. Naipaul, who was born in Trinidad but lived most of his life in England, died in his London home Saturday, Britain's Press Association reported, citing Naipaul's wife.

He was 85.

In awarding him the $1 million Nobel Prize in Literature in 2001, the Swedish Academy praised Naipaul for combining genres into his own style that compels readers "to see the presence of suppressed histories. ... In a vigilant style, (he) transforms rage into precision and allows events to speak with their own inherent irony."

The Nobel judges singled out as his "masterpiece" the 1987 work "The Enigma of Arrival."

His first book was a novel, "The Mystic Masseur" in 1957. Other titles include "Miguel Street;" "A House for Mr. Biswas," with a protagonist based on Naipaul's father; "The Loss of El Dorado," a colonial history of Trinidad; and "Beyond Belief: Islamic Excursions among the Converted Peoples," on the eastern regions of the Islamic world.

Vidiadhar Surajprasad Naipaul was born in 1932, near Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, descended from Hindu immigrants from India. He went to England at 18 to study at Oxford University.

"He is to a very high degree a cosmopolitan writer, a fact that he himself considers to stem from his lack of roots: he is unhappy about the cultural and spiritual poverty of Trinidad, he feels alienated from India, and in England he is incapable of relating to and identifying with the traditional values of what was once a colonial power," the Nobel judges said.

Naipaul is recognized in India for his writings on Hindu civilization.

"Sad to learn of the passing of V.S. Naipaul whose books are an penetrative exploration of faith, colonialism and the human condition, in his home in the Caribbean and beyond. A loss for the world of letters and for the broader school of Indo-Anglian literature," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President of India.

Rashtrapati Bhav,an.Naipaul also won the Booker Prize in 1971, among other literary honors. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 1990.

"When I learnt to write I became my own master, I became very strong, and that strength is with me to this very day," he told Reuters in 2010.

Many of his novels are semi-autobiographical, with "A House for Mr. Biswas" clearly modeled on the author, his father and the house in which his family lived. The house was turned into the Naipaul House and Literary Museum in St. James, Port of Spain, in Trinidad.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Zionsville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Clear and warm tonight, sunshine for Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rose-Hulman opens practice

Image

Sycamores hold first scrimmage

Image

Terre Haute North wins opener

Image

Rex win 2nd championship

Image

Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Indiana State Police bus inspections

Image

Linton vs. Evansville Bosse

Image

North Central vs. Sullivan

Image

West Vigo-North Vermillion scrimmage

Image

Fay Spetter stepping down

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart