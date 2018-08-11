Clear

Mitt Romney: 'It must be electorally disqualifying to equivocate on racism'

Mitt Romney said Friday that candidates who make vague statements about racism should be disqualified from r...

Posted: Aug. 11, 2018 9:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Mitt Romney said Friday that candidates who make vague statements about racism should be disqualified from running for public office.

"We must insist that those we elect as our leaders respect and embrace Americans of every race, sexual orientation, gender, and national origin," he wrote in an essay posted to his Senate campaign website. "In this country, it must be electorally disqualifying to equivocate on racism."

2017 Charlottesville white nationalist rally

Charlottesville

Continents and regions

Discrimination

Donald Trump

Mitt Romney

North America

Political Figures - US

Protests and demonstrations

Racism and racial discrimination

Right-wing extremism

Societal issues

Society

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

Virginia

White supremacy and neo-Nazism

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Political candidates

Politics

US Federal elections

US Senate elections

In his essay, Romney, who twice ran for president and is running for Senate in Utah, offered his opinion on race in American politics just two days before white nationalists are set to hold a "white civil rights rally" in Washington, DC. The rally is meant to be an encore to last year's "Unite the Right" protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, that erupted in violence and left one counter protester dead.

In the wake of last year's deadly violence, President Donald Trump said that there were "very fine people" on both sides of the protests, a comment that was met with harsh criticism by both Democrats and Republicans.

Romney, who harshly criticized Trump as a candidate but has since offered targeted praise of some of the President's policies, pointed out in his essay that he publicly opposed Trump's statement last year in a tweet that said, "No, not the same. One side is racist, bigoted, Nazi. The other opposes racism and bigotry. Morally different universes."

On Saturday, Trump offered a less ambiguous statement on last year's protest, tweeting: "The riots in Charlottesville a year ago resulted in senseless death and division. We must come together as a nation. I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence. Peace to ALL Americans!"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
A Pretty Nice Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Indiana State Police bus inspections

Image

Linton vs. Evansville Bosse

Image

North Central vs. Sullivan

Image

West Vigo-North Vermillion scrimmage

Image

Fay Spetter stepping down

Image

THN-Whiteland scrimmage

Image

THS-NORTHVIEW SCRIMMAGE

Image

We had some storms moving in...and then they were gone. Kevin explains

Image

Getting ready for a big meteor shower

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart