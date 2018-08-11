Mitt Romney: 'It must be electorally disqualifying to equivocate on racism'

Mitt Romney said Friday that candidates who make vague statements about racism should be disqualified from running for public office.
"We must insist that those we elect as our leaders respect and embrace Americans of every race, sexual orientation, gender, and national origin," he wrote in an essay posted to his Senate campaign website. "In this country, it must be electorally disqualifying to equivocate on racism."
2017 Charlottesville white nationalist rally
Charlottesville
Continents and regions
Discrimination
Donald Trump
Mitt Romney
North America
Political Figures - US
Protests and demonstrations
Racism and racial discrimination
Right-wing extremism
Societal issues
Society
Southeastern United States
The Americas
United States
Virginia
White supremacy and neo-Nazism
Elections (by type)
Elections and campaigns
Government and public administration
Political candidates
Politics
US Federal elections
US Senate elections
In his essay, Romney, who twice ran for president and is running for Senate in Utah, offered his opinion on race in American politics just two days before white nationalists are set to hold a "white civil rights rally" in Washington, DC. The rally is meant to be an encore to last year's "Unite the Right" protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, that erupted in violence and left one counter protester dead.
In the wake of last year's deadly violence, President Donald Trump said that there were "very fine people" on both sides of the protests, a comment that was met with harsh criticism by both Democrats and Republicans.
Romney, who harshly criticized Trump as a candidate but has since offered targeted praise of some of the President's policies, pointed out in his essay that he publicly opposed Trump's statement last year in a tweet that said, "No, not the same. One side is racist, bigoted, Nazi. The other opposes racism and bigotry. Morally different universes."
On Saturday, Trump offered a less ambiguous statement on last year's protest, tweeting: "The riots in Charlottesville a year ago resulted in senseless death and division. We must come together as a nation. I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence. Peace to ALL Americans!"
Related Content
- Mitt Romney: 'It must be electorally disqualifying to equivocate on racism'
- Mitt Romney Fast Facts
- The inevitability of Mitt Romney's next campaign
- Trump endorses Mitt Romney for Senate
- Mitt Romney's complex approach to Trump
- Mitt Romney eyeing victory in Utah
- Mitt Romney delays Senate announcement after Florida shooting
- Mitt Romney releases ad for Utah Senate run
- Donald Trump and Mitt Romney are friends now! Barf.
- Mitt Romney says he voted for his wife in 2016