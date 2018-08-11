Clear

Two lawsuits accuse Elon Musk of false statements to boost Tesla share price

Two new lawsuits accuse Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk of violating federal securities law by allegedly making ...

Posted: Aug. 11, 2018 7:24 PM
Updated: Aug. 11, 2018 7:24 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two new lawsuits accuse Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk of violating federal securities law by allegedly making false statements to boost the company's stock price.

The complaints, filed in federal court in San Francisco this week, claim Musk sought to mislead investors when he said on Twitter that he had secured the funding to take Tesla private.

It boosted Tesla's stock price immediately. But in the days since, it has lost most of those gains, reacting, at least in part, to reports from Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal that the federal Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Musk's claim.

Tesla declined to comment for this story.

One of the lawsuits, filed by shareholder Kalman Isaacs, seeks class action status on behalf of investors who bought Tesla stock on August 7 and August 8. Another, filed by William Chamberlain, seeks class action for those who bought or sold Tesla stock between August 7 and 10.

Both lawsuits accused Musk or Tesla of harming short sellers with false information.

"It is clear that Defendant Musk Tweeted materially false and misleading information regarding the Going Private Transaction to exact personal revenge and 'squeeze-out' the short-sellers who had purportedly been badgering him for months," the complaint filed by Isaacs states.

Short sellers are investors who bet against a company and look for its stock price to go down. Tesla is the most shorted company on Wall Street, and Musk has been very vocal about his displeasure with short sellers.

He's accused them of manipulating the press by planting stories that paint Tesla in a bad light.

One expert, Jill Fisch, a business law professor at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, said Chamberlain's and Issac's lawsuits will only be successful if they can prove Musk and Tesla did not actually seek or "secure" funding for the transaction.

Even a "preliminary commitment" with an investor or bank would be enough to support the idea that Musk's statements were made in "good faith," Fisch said. So, even if Musk did post the tweet hoping to damage short sellers by boosting Tesla stock price, it wouldn't be illegal unless it were untrue, she said.

"The goal of the securities law is to provide the capital markets with accurate information, and people's motivation are really beside the point," Fisch said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Zionsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
A Pretty Nice Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Indiana State Police bus inspections

Image

Linton vs. Evansville Bosse

Image

North Central vs. Sullivan

Image

West Vigo-North Vermillion scrimmage

Image

Fay Spetter stepping down

Image

THN-Whiteland scrimmage

Image

THS-NORTHVIEW SCRIMMAGE

Image

We had some storms moving in...and then they were gone. Kevin explains

Image

Getting ready for a big meteor shower

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart