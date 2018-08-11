Clear

University of Maryland suspends athletics staffers as football player's heatstroke death is investigated

The University of Maryland has placed members of its athletics staff on administrative leave during an inves...

Posted: Aug. 11, 2018 6:20 PM
Updated: Aug. 11, 2018 6:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The University of Maryland has placed members of its athletics staff on administrative leave during an investigation of the death by heatstroke of a football player.

Jordan McNair, 19, died June 13, two weeks after participating in a workout at Maryland's outdoor practice fields, CNN affiliate WJZ-TV reported.

The university commissioned an external review and, "pending the final outcome," has placed some of the staff on leave, said Jessica L. Jennings, director of communications, in a statement.

"We will be able to speak in greater detail when the review is complete and shared with the public," Jennings wrote. "Our thoughts remain with Jordan McNair's family, friends and teammates."

The Bleacher Report wrote that McNair appeared in one game last season as a true freshman but ended up redshirting, hoping for a starting spot this year.

"Jordan was a tremendous athlete, student, teammate and friend, and he will be sorely missed," Executive Athletic Director Damon Evans said in June.

