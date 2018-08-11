The University of Maryland has placed members of its athletics staff on administrative leave during an investigation of the death by heatstroke of a football player.
Jordan McNair, 19, died June 13, two weeks after participating in a workout at Maryland's outdoor practice fields, CNN affiliate WJZ-TV reported.
Continents and regions
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Criminal investigations
Criminal law
Football (American)
Investigations
Law and legal system
Maryland
North America
Northeastern United States
Sports and recreation
The Americas
United States
The university commissioned an external review and, "pending the final outcome," has placed some of the staff on leave, said Jessica L. Jennings, director of communications, in a statement.
"We will be able to speak in greater detail when the review is complete and shared with the public," Jennings wrote. "Our thoughts remain with Jordan McNair's family, friends and teammates."
The Bleacher Report wrote that McNair appeared in one game last season as a true freshman but ended up redshirting, hoping for a starting spot this year.
"Jordan was a tremendous athlete, student, teammate and friend, and he will be sorely missed," Executive Athletic Director Damon Evans said in June.
Related Content
- University of Maryland suspends athletics staffers as football player's heatstroke death is investigated
- Deputies: Two Pacific University football players face robbery, riot charges
- Winston-Salem State University football player dies after being shot at event at Wake Forest University
- Death of former ASU football player Jason Franklin ruled suicide
- Cop seen choking former football player fired
- Syracuse University suspends fraternity after 'extremely racist' video emerges
- Syracuse University suspends 15 fraternity members over 'extremely racist' video
- Tiroteo en escuela de Maryland
- Trump to NFL players: Stand or be suspended
- Man, 20, charged in death of Durant High School football player