Egyptian security forces foiled a suicide bombing attack at a Christian church outside Cairo on Saturday, state media reported.
The incident occurred at the Coptic Virgin Mary Church in the suburban town of Mostorod, just north of the capital.
Africa
Bombings
Buildings and structures
Cairo
Churches and cathedrals
Continents and regions
Coptic Christians
Egypt
International relations and national security
Middle East and North Africa
Minority and ethnic groups
National security
Northern Africa
Points of interest
Religious buildings
Society
Suicide bombings
Terrorism
Terrorism and counter-terrorism
Terrorist attacks
Unrest, conflicts and war
The bomber died after detonating an explosive belt on a bridge outside the church after he was denied entry by police, according to the state-run Al Ahram newspaper. No one else was harmed in the attack.
The attempted bombing targeted worshipers gathered to celebrate the annual Assumption of the Virgin Mary. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Egyptian Copts, which make about 10% of the Egyptian population, are the largest Christian community in the Middle East and have long been the target of violent attacks.
In 2017, Egypt declared a state of emergency after ISIS claimed responsibility for bombings at two Coptic churches, which killed at least 45 peoples.
Copts also face routine discrimination in the Muslim-majority country despite the Egyptian constitution's guaranteed "absolute" freedom of religion.
The religious minority also struggles for greater representation in the Egyptian government.
Related Content
- Egyptian police thwart suicide attack at Christian church
- Police thwart attempted terrorism against prom
- Suspect indicted in thwarted San Francisco terror attack
- Family of suicide bombers attacks 3 churches in Indonesia, killing 12, police say
- What powers Mo Salah, the Egyptian King?
- Terror attack at San Francisco's Pier 39 thwarted, federal authorities say
- Ex-marine behind thwarted attack at San Francisco's Pier 39 sentenced to 15 years
- Egyptian singer sentenced to prison for video 'inciting debauchery'
- Mohamed Salah: I love the Egyptian King chant
- Egyptian activist detained over social media video post criticizing government