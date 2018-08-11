Clear

Stolen plane in Seattle crash prompts airport security concerns

An airline employee'...

Posted: Aug. 11, 2018 4:13 PM
Updated: Aug. 11, 2018 4:13 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An airline employee's unauthorized takeoff from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport before dying in a crash will likely prompt a major review of already tightly controlled industry security measures, experts said Saturday.

"This is going to be a major learning event for the industry," CNN aviation analyst Justin Green said. "This is a really big deal."

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Air traffic control

Air transportation

Air transportation safety

Aircraft

Aircraft accidents

Airlines

Airports

Aviation and aerospace industry

Aviation security

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

North America

Northwestern United States

Safety issues and practices

Seattle

The Americas

Transportation and warehousing

Travel and tourism

Travel safety and security

United States

Washington (State)

Accidental fatalities

Deaths and fatalities

Society

The biggest question: How did a ground service agent -- whose job includes directing planes for takeoff and gate approaches as well as baggage handling and de-icing -- manage to steal a 76-seat Horizon Air turboprop and fly it for nearly an hour Friday night with military jets in pursuit before plunging into a wooded island?

"If this pilot, instead of doing what he ended up doing, had wanted to crash the airplane into downtown Seattle, the fighter (jets) were not going to be able to stop him; air traffic control was not going to stop him," Green said. "This has to be a major, major issue."

The FBI's Seattle office said the plane's theft and crash weren't considered terrorism.

Still, the episode appears to expose alarming gaps in airport security in the post-9/11 era, according to experts.

No one else was believed to be on the plane, authorities said. The 29-year-old airline employee died in the crash.

"There is a protocol to not allow anyone singularly to get onboard an aircraft," CNN safety analyst David Soucie said. "If you're going to access the aircraft ... you make sure that you check with someone else, and that someone else (will confirm) that ... you have the right authority to get onto that aircraft.

"Every airport in the country is going to be looking" at whether current protocols need to be changed, Soucie said.

The plane took off without authorization around 8 p.m. PT, with the employee -- who was not a pilot -- at the controls, according to airport officials.

Video from a witness on the ground shows the plane at one point doing a loop, putting the aircraft upside-down, then pulling up just feet above a body of water.

In audio recordings posted on Broadcastify, the man can be heard talking to air traffic controllers as they try to guide him to land the plane.

At one point, he apologizes and says he is a "broken guy" with "a few screws loose."

"I've got a lot of people that care about me, and it's going to disappoint them to hear that I did this," he said. "I would like to apologize to each and every one of them. Just a broken guy, got a few screws loose, I guess. Never really knew it until now."

Within minutes of the plane's takeoff, the military scrambled two armed F-15 jets from Oregon to follow it, according to local and airline authorities and two sources with knowledge of the situation. They pursued the aircraft before it went down on Ketron Island, between Tacoma and Olympia.

It wasn't clear what training, if any, the man had as a pilot.

A ground service agent's responsibilities don't involve touching planes' controls, CNN aviation analyst Mary Schiavo said. But the plane made turns and aerobatic maneuvers that suggested some skill.

"In this plane, he certainly knew how to retract the landing gear; he coordinated both engines, powered them up to get a coordinated takeoff," she said. "A couple of the turns, it looked like what we call in basic flight training a 'coordinated turn,' meaning that he not only used the yoke ... but you also coordinate with the rudders and you do the turns."

She added, "Yeah, he knew how to fly. But ... the air traffic controller had to tell him how to set what they call the 'bugs' -- they're just little sort of little levers, or little notches on your indicator for your heading ... which is kind of basic.

"So, (he) had some knowledge but clearly wasn't a commercial pilot."

The plane was taken from a maintenance position and was not scheduled for a passenger flight, said Gary Beck, Horizon Air's president and chief executive officer.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
A Pretty Nice Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Indiana State Police bus inspections

Image

Linton vs. Evansville Bosse

Image

North Central vs. Sullivan

Image

West Vigo-North Vermillion scrimmage

Image

Fay Spetter stepping down

Image

THN-Whiteland scrimmage

Image

THS-NORTHVIEW SCRIMMAGE

Image

We had some storms moving in...and then they were gone. Kevin explains

Image

Getting ready for a big meteor shower

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart