Clear

Comedian Leslie Jones has some advice for victims of cyberbullying

"Saturday Night Live" comedian Leslie Jones has a message for anyone who has found themselves a victim of on...

Posted: Aug. 11, 2018 4:12 PM
Updated: Aug. 11, 2018 4:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"Saturday Night Live" comedian Leslie Jones has a message for anyone who has found themselves a victim of online bullying: "Block the evil."

In an interview with Van Jones on "The Van Jones Show," airing Saturday at 7 p.m. ET, the standup comedian told the CNN host that she knew exactly how tough it is to be on the receiving end of internet trolling.

Arts and entertainment

Celebrities

Comedians and comedy

Leslie Jones

Misc people

Van Jones

Bullying

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

Cyberbullying

Digital crime

Internet and WWW

Social media

Society

Technology

Violence in society

In 2016, after the release of a reboot of the movie "Ghostbusters," in which she starred, Jones threatened to quit Twitter after receiving a slew of hateful and racist messages from online trolls. She documented the onslaught by filling her feed with screen shots of their remarks. In response, fans and celebrities launched their own counter-campaign, using the hashtag #LoveForLeslieJ.

The comedian told Van Jones that, at first, the trolling had rattled her to her core.

"When this stuff started happening ... what was upsetting was that it was a bunch of people with evil as their goal. It wasn't like they were joining together to say some nice things to me. They were joining together in evil. To do something. That's what upsets me. I was like 'Oh my God, they're believing in what they're sending to me,' " she said.

"But let me tell you something about me," Jones continued, "I don't let it live there. I know who I am and I know who they are."

The comedian said she had some advice for anyone suffering at the hands of online bullies.

"If you're getting bullied right now, please take a second to step back and go, 'This is not real ... this is not a reality,' because if those people saw you on the street they would not say none of that. Why are you scared of someone that's hiding behind a keyboard?" she said.

The comedian told Jones that, at first, she had responded to trolls on social media, but had quickly realized that it was the wrong approach.

"That's what they want. They want that attention," she explained.

Now, Jones added, she has a new tactic.

"Blocking is my best friend. That's how I answer questions now. Block!" she said, motioning her hand hitting the keyboard, as the audience laughed.

"Block them, and block them out of your brain. And please, please, you have to talk to yourself and you have to have a conversation with yourself and say 'Hey, this is not real, this is evil,'" she told Jones.

"Don't let it in your life."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
A Pretty Nice Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Indiana State Police bus inspections

Image

Linton vs. Evansville Bosse

Image

North Central vs. Sullivan

Image

West Vigo-North Vermillion scrimmage

Image

Fay Spetter stepping down

Image

THN-Whiteland scrimmage

Image

THS-NORTHVIEW SCRIMMAGE

Image

We had some storms moving in...and then they were gone. Kevin explains

Image

Getting ready for a big meteor shower

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart