New Brunswick shooting: Man charged in killings of 4, including 2 officers

A 48-year-old man has been charged in the killings of four people in the New Brunswick city of Fredericton, ...

Posted: Aug. 11, 2018 12:57 PM
Updated: Aug. 11, 2018 12:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 48-year-old man has been charged in the killings of four people in the New Brunswick city of Fredericton, police said.

He is Matthew Vincent Raymond of Fredericton, the capital of the Canadian province.

He was charged Saturday with four counts of first-degree murder in connection with Friday's shootings. Raymond is in custody and faces a court appearance on August 27.

The victims included two Fredericton police officers, Lawrence Robert Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43. Both of them were constables.

Two Fredericton residents also were slain -- Donald Adam Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

The investigation is continuing into the shooting that took place Friday morning near an apartment building on Brookside Drive in Fredericton. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police New Brunswick's Major Crime Unit is requesting help from the public.

At a press conference Friday afternoon, Fredericton Police Chief Leanne Fitch identified the fallen officers. Costello leaves behind his partner and four children, Fitch said, while Burns is survived by her husband and three children.

The officers responded to a call of shots fired at an apartment building shortly after 7 a.m., Fredericton Deputy Police Chief Martin Gaudet said.

After Costello and Burns were shot, additional Fredericton officers responded and engaged the suspect, Gaudet said.

The officers fired their weapons, and about 9:30 a.m. they entered an apartment and arrested the suspect, Gaudet said.

Initial reports suggested multiple people were injured in the shooting, but hospital officials now say they are treating only one person. That person is the suspect, who sustained serious injuries in an altercation with police, CNN network partner CTV reported Saturday.

Police said the city of Fredericton and the Red Cross got alternative lodging Friday for about 50 residents displaced from their homes because of the shooting, according to CTV.

