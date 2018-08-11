Hawaii House primary is another test of an Ocasio-Cortez style candidate's appeal

The latest test of the progressive insurgency's strength comes Saturday in Hawaii's Democratic congressional primary.

The 1st District primary to represent urban Oahu features a democratic socialist endorsed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a former Republican who left the party after Donald Trump's inauguration, a state senate leader, the architect of the state's battle against Trump's travel ban and a former Blue Dog congressman making a comeback.

Hawaii's primaries essentially function as general elections, since the deep-blue state almost always elects Democrats. And party members have feuded in recent years, with incumbents often facing primary threats.

The seat is open because Rep. Colleen Hanabusa is challenging Democratic Gov. David Ige -- who himself won the job by ousting former Gov. Neil Abercrombie in a primary -- in the day's other major contest.

The House race is another test of the progressive insurgency after Ocasio-Cortez's stunning upset of the No. 4-ranking House Democrat, New York Rep. Joe Crowley.

This time, progressives' preference is state Rep. Kaniela Ing, a 29-year-old member of the Democratic Socialists of America who backs single-payer health care, tuition-free college and has advocated housing measures to create millions of new units and prohibit unfair evictions.

Ocasio-Cortez visited Hawaii on Thursday to campaign with Ing. And the same ad-makers behind the viral campaign video that made her an online sensation created a similar video for Ing.

"It's easy to blame Republicans, to blame Trump for our problems, but we have to look in the mirror," Ing says in the video in a shot at fellow Democrats. "Who controls our state? Who's controlling our party?"

However, Ing was also fined $15,000 after a state commission found major violations in his campaign finance reports dating back to 2011.

And while Ocasio-Cortez won, far-left candidates have a mixed record in recent primaries -- generally performing better in bluer states and districts. Days ago, other Ocasio-Cortez-supported candidates, including Abdul El-Sayed in the Michigan governor's race and Brent Welder in a Kansas congressional contest, lost their Democratic primaries.

Ing is considered a long shot, less known than several of his primary rivals.

The front-runner in the Democratic race is former Rep. Ed Case, a moderate "Blue Dog" who held the seat from 2002 through 2007, and who most recently lost Senate races in 2006 and 2012 and a congressional special election in 2010.

Another leading candidate is Lt. Gov. Doug Chin, who as Hawaii's attorney general last year took the state's legal challenge of the Trump administration's travel ban to the Supreme Court, which ultimately approved a modified version of the ban.

Among the other well-known candidates in the seven-person field are former state Senate president Donna Mercado Kim and state Rep. Beth Fukumoto, a former Republican who participated in the Women's March, was ousted as House minority leader and quit the GOP last year.

Republicans, meanwhile, will choose between former state Rep. Cam Cavasso and political newcomer Raymond Vinole for the race in a district that is seen as all but certain to remain in Democratic hands.

The governor's race between Ige and Hanabusa has divided Democrats and progressive groups in the state. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who represents Hawaii's 2nd District, has endorsed Hanabusa.

The state is a Democratic stronghold. Its last Republican governor was Linda Lingle, who left office in 2010. But Hawaii is seen as having become more blue since then.

Eight Republicans are also running to take on Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono, whose seat is seen as safe in November's midterm elections.