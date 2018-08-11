Everything you need to know about a Q400 plane

The Horizon Air plane stolen from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is a Q400 Bombardier turboprop.

It holds a crew of two pilots and two flight attendants, and has 76 seats in the coach. The craft is designed for shorter distance flights.

The plane's typical cruise speed is 414 mph (667 km/h) and its maximum cruising altitude is 25,000 feet (7,620 meters). Its wingspan is 93 feet, 3 inches (28.4 meters).

Horizon Air, based at the Seattle-Tacoma airport, is owned by Seattle-based Alaska Air Group, which includes Alaska Airlines.

Both airlines serve as sister carriers and maintain connections and code-shares.

Alaska Air Group says there are 45 Q400s in the fleet.