Clear

Plane crashes near Seattle airport

An aircraft that took off without authorization and without passengers has crashed, according to officials at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Posted: Aug. 11, 2018 2:15 AM
Updated: Aug. 11, 2018 2:15 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A plane has crashed in Washington state after a mechanic stole it from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the Pierce County Sheriff's office said.

The aircraft took off without authorization and without passengers Friday night with "an airline employee" at the controls, airport officials tweeted Friday.

The plane went down on Ketron Island, which is about 40 miles southwest of the airport, the sheriff's office said.

The mechanic has only been identified as a 29-year-old man from Pierce County, sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer tweeted.

It is believed the mechanic's lack of flying skills led to the crash, Troyer said.

In a tweet, Alaska Airlines said a Horizon Air Q400 turboprop aircraft that was involved in an unauthorized takeoff around 8 p.m. local time had crashed.

"We're working to confirm who was on board, we believe there were no guests or crew on board other than the person operating the plane," the airline tweeted.

Normal operations at the airport were interrupted for a time by the unauthorized takeoff but have resumed, the airport said in its tweet.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
A Pretty Nice Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Linton vs. Evansville Bosse

Image

North Central vs. Sullivan

Image

West Vigo-North Vermillion scrimmage

Image

Fay Spetter stepping down

Image

THN-Whiteland scrimmage

Image

THS-NORTHVIEW SCRIMMAGE

Image

We had some storms moving in...and then they were gone. Kevin explains

Image

Getting ready for a big meteor shower

Image

ZF Marshall special event

Image

Sullivan County hosts National Night Out

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart