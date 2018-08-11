Contributor clashes with Erin Burnett over question about whether Trump is to blame for Charlottesville

Trump 2020 Re-elect Council member Paris Dennard and CNN anchor Erin Burnett clashed in an interview on Erin Burnett OutFront over whether the President is to blame for the 2017 Charlottesville, Virginia, violence.
On Friday evening, the CNN anchor asked Dennard whether he agreed with Donald Trump's repeated rhetoric stating that both sides of the Charlottesville clashes featured "good people," Dennard responded curtly with, "Erin Burnett, don't ask me ridiculous questions."
Burnett then rephrased the question.
"I am asking you, as a supporter of (Trump) ... do you agree?" Burnett pressed Dennard, who is African-American.
Dennard then dodged the question once more, stating again that Burnett's line of questioning was "ridiculous."
When CNN Political Analyst Joan Walsh, a fellow panelist, interjected and tried to justify Burnett's line of questioning, Dennard was taken aback:
"Joan, when you get a show, I'll come on it, but until then, I'm gonna talk to Erin," he interrupted, adding "I'm not going to be accosted by you."
Walsh then fired back, stating, "I'm a guest on this show. Erin's fine with what I'm doing ... we're on the same show together, we're both CNN contributors."
Burnett then told Dennard that he was being "needlessly belligerent."
Burnett and Dennard then began talking over one another as the debate took a turn, with the exchange turning personal.
"I don't agree with what you do. And don't tell me just because you don't like my answer Erin, that's it not the right answer," Dennard argued.
Burnett then responded: "I'm calling you out for not answering it at all, Paris."
