Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Burnett: Why is this a ridiculous question?

CNN's Erin Burnett and analysts Joan Walsh and Paris Dennard discuss President Trump's "both sides" comments as the first anniversary of the deadly Charlottesville white supremacist rally approaches.

Posted: Aug. 10, 2018 11:02 PM
Updated: Aug. 10, 2018 11:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Trump 2020 Re-elect Council member Paris Dennard and CNN anchor Erin Burnett clashed in an interview on Erin Burnett OutFront over whether the President is to blame for the 2017 Charlottesville, Virginia, violence.

On Friday evening, the CNN anchor asked Dennard whether he agreed with Donald Trump's repeated rhetoric stating that both sides of the Charlottesville clashes featured "good people," Dennard responded curtly with, "Erin Burnett, don't ask me ridiculous questions."

Burnett then rephrased the question.

"I am asking you, as a supporter of (Trump) ... do you agree?" Burnett pressed Dennard, who is African-American.

Dennard then dodged the question once more, stating again that Burnett's line of questioning was "ridiculous."

When CNN Political Analyst Joan Walsh, a fellow panelist, interjected and tried to justify Burnett's line of questioning, Dennard was taken aback:

"Joan, when you get a show, I'll come on it, but until then, I'm gonna talk to Erin," he interrupted, adding "I'm not going to be accosted by you."

Walsh then fired back, stating, "I'm a guest on this show. Erin's fine with what I'm doing ... we're on the same show together, we're both CNN contributors."

Burnett then told Dennard that he was being "needlessly belligerent."

Burnett and Dennard then began talking over one another as the debate took a turn, with the exchange turning personal.

"I don't agree with what you do. And don't tell me just because you don't like my answer Erin, that's it not the right answer," Dennard argued.

Burnett then responded: "I'm calling you out for not answering it at all, Paris."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
A Pretty Nice Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

We had some storms moving in...and then they were gone. Kevin explains

Image

Getting ready for a big meteor shower

Image

ZF Marshall special event

Image

Sullivan County hosts National Night Out

Image

Night on the National Road

Image

Mother of Garrett Sands demands justice for her son's death

Image

Eric Stidman set to fly with Blue Angels

Image

Look up this weekend, the Perseid Meteor Show is happening!

Image

Taking a ride in a C47

Image

125th Founders Day at Union Hospital

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday