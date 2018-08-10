Timothy Geithner Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of former US Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner.
Personal:
Birth date: August 18, 1961
Fast Facts
Birth place: New York, New York
Birth name: Timothy Franz Geithner
Father: Peter Geithner, international development official
Mother: Deborah (Moore) Geithner
Marriage: Carole (Sonnenfeld) Geithner (June 8, 1985-present)
Children: Elise and Benjamin
Education: Dartmouth College, B.A., 1983; Johns Hopkins, M.A., 1985
Other Facts:
Spent several years of his childhood in Africa and Asia, including Zambia, India and Thailand.
Very athletic and enjoys fly-fishing, skiing, basketball and other sports.
Member of the Group of Thirty Consultative Group on International Economic and Monetary Affairs, Inc.
Timeline:
1985-1988 - Works at Kissinger Associates, an international consulting firm.
1988-2001 - Works at the Department of the Treasury.
1988-1989 - International Economist for the Treasury.
1989-1990 - Assistant to the US Financial Services Negotiator.
1990-1991 - Assistant Financial Attache´.
1991-1992 - Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary for International Affairs.
1992-1994 - Special Assistant to the Under Secretary for International Affairs.
1994-1997 - Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Monetary and Financial Policy.
1997 - Senior Deputy Assistant Secretary, International Monetary and Financial Policy.
1997-1998 - Assistant Secretary for International Affairs.
1998-2001 - Undersecretary for International Affairs.
2001- Appointed senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.
2001-2003 - Director of Policy Development and Review at the International Monetary Fund.
2003-2009 - President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
November 17, 2003 - Named president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. In this position, he is also the vice-chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee.
November 24, 2008 - Nominated by US President-elect Barack Obama to be secretary of the Treasury.
January 26, 2009-January 25, 2013 - Secretary of the Treasury. Confirmed by the Senate, 60-34.
August 7, 2011 - The Obama administration announces that Geithner plans to remain Treasury secretary through the fall of 2012.
January 25, 2013 - Steps down as Treasury secretary.
February 2013 - Returns to the Council on Foreign Relations as a Distinguished Fellow.
March 2014-present - Works in the private sector as president of Warburg Pincus, a private equity investing firm.
May 12, 2014 - Geithner's book, "Stress Test: Reflections on Financial Crises" is published by Random House.