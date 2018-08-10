Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Massoud Barzani Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Massoud Barz...

Posted: Aug. 10, 2018 10:56 PM
Updated: Aug. 10, 2018 10:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here is a look at the life of Massoud Barzani, the former president of the Kurdish Regional Government in Iraq.

Personal:
Birth date: August 16, 1946

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Iraq

Massoud Barzani

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Minority and ethnic groups

Political Figures - Intl

Politics

Society

The Kurds

Fast Facts

Continents and regions

Political organizations

US Democratic Party

US political parties

Birth place: Mahabad, Kurdistan, Iran

Birth name: Massoud Barzani

Father: General Mustafa Barzani, was chief of the military of the Kurdish Republic of Mahabad

Mother: Hamayil Khan

Marriage: Married (name unavailable publicly)

Children: Eight children

Religion: Sunni Muslim

Other Facts:
Fluent in Kurmanji (Kurdish), Arabic, Farsi (Persian) and English.

Leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) since 1979.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has an estimated 10,000 fighters and controls the northwestern part of Iraqi Kurdistan along the border of Syria, Turkey and Iran.

Barzani was born on the same day that the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) was founded in 1946.

Timeline:
1962 - Quits school to join the Peshmerga (Kurdish fighters).

1961-1975 - The Kurds fight the Iraqi government.

1970 - Is a member of the Kurdish delegation in talks with the government in Baghdad. Becomes a member of the KDP leadership.

1976 - The KDP is reorganized.

1979 - Escapes an assassination attempt in Vienna, Austria.

1979 - Elected president of the KDP after the death of his father.

1994 - The Kurds in northern Iraq are divided into eastern and western political factions. Barzani is named the head of the northwestern region as head of the KDP. A parallel government is established in the east under the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

1994-1998 - Barzani leads a war against the PUK. A peace agreement is reached in August 1998.

October 4, 2002 - Barzani and Jalal Talabani, leader of the PUK, apologize to the families of the victims of their internal war.

2003 - Becomes a member of the Iraqi Governing Council following the fall of Saddam Hussein's regime.

January 30, 2005 - Barzani is one of approximately 7,700 candidates in Iraq's first free elections in over 50 years.

June 2005 - Elected president of the Kurdish Regional Government in Iraq.

July 25, 2009 - Re-elected president of the Kurdish Regional Government in Iraq with 71% of the vote.

July 2013 - The Kurdish parliament votes to extend Barzani's presidential term an additional two years.

June 23, 2014 - In an exclusive interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, Barzani gives his strongest-ever indication that his region, Iraqi Kurdistan, would seek formal independence from the rest of Iraq.

June 2014 - Nechirvan Barzani is appointed Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government's cabinet.

June 27, 2014 - Announces that the oil-rich city of Kirkuk, and other disputed areas in Northern Iraq, are henceforth part of the Kurdish autonomous region, after the Iraqi central government fails to hold a long-awaited referendum.

December 11, 2016 - US Secretary of Defense Ash Carter makes a surprise visit to a military airfield near Mosul to discuss the next steps in the fight against ISIS with Barzani and Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi.

September 25, 2017 - Iraqi Kurds cast their vote in a controversial referendum to achieve independence from Iraq. Barzani was the key orchestrator in the quest for the complete Kurdish autonomy.

October 29, 2017 - Barzani announces he will step down as president of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region on November 1, due to the political backlash from the failed Kurdish independence referendum. Barzani remains head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
A Pretty Nice Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

We had some storms moving in...and then they were gone. Kevin explains

Image

Getting ready for a big meteor shower

Image

ZF Marshall special event

Image

Sullivan County hosts National Night Out

Image

Night on the National Road

Image

Mother of Garrett Sands demands justice for her son's death

Image

Eric Stidman set to fly with Blue Angels

Image

Look up this weekend, the Perseid Meteor Show is happening!

Image

Taking a ride in a C47

Image

125th Founders Day at Union Hospital

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday