Sergey Brin Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

Personal:

Birth date: August 21, 1973

Google Inc Sergey Brin Business figures Companies Larry Page Alphabet Inc Fast Facts Technology

Birth place: Moscow, Soviet Union (now Russia)

Birth name: Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin

Father: Michael Brin, mathematician and economist

Mother: Eugenia Brin, retired NASA scientist

Marriage: Anne Wojcicki (May 2007-May 2015, divorced)

Children: Chloe Wojin, 2011 and Benji Wojin, 2008

Education: University of Maryland at College Park, B.S., 1993; Stanford University, M.S., 1995

Other Facts:

Runs the Brin Wojcicki Foundation with former wife Anne Wojcicki.

Has donated over $100 million to research for Parkinson's, a degenerative neurological disorder. Brin's mother was diagnosed with Parkinson's, and Brin has a 50-50 chance of developing the disorder.

His ex-wife Anne Wojcicki co-founded 23andME, a genetic testing company.

Timeline:

1979 - Brin and his family emigrate from the Soviet Union to the United States.

1995 - Meets Larry Page at Stanford University.

September 4, 1998 - Co-founds Google, Inc. with Page.

July 2001 - Becomes Google's president of technology.

August 10, 2015 - Google announces a corporate restructuring, forming an umbrella company called Alphabet and naming a new CEO to the core business of Google. Brin will serve as president of Alphabet while Larry Page will serve as CEO.

March 6, 2018 - Ranked number 13 on Forbes' list of The World's Billionaires with a net worth of $47.5 billion.