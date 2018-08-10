Clear

Sergey Brin Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of ...

Posted: Aug. 10, 2018 8:49 PM
Updated: Aug. 10, 2018 8:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at the life of Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

Personal:
Birth date: August 21, 1973

Google Inc

Sergey Brin

Business figures

Companies

Larry Page

Alphabet Inc

Fast Facts

Technology

Birth place: Moscow, Soviet Union (now Russia)

Birth name: Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin

Father: Michael Brin, mathematician and economist

Mother: Eugenia Brin, retired NASA scientist

Marriage: Anne Wojcicki (May 2007-May 2015, divorced)

Children: Chloe Wojin, 2011 and Benji Wojin, 2008

Education: University of Maryland at College Park, B.S., 1993; Stanford University, M.S., 1995

Other Facts:
Runs the Brin Wojcicki Foundation with former wife Anne Wojcicki.

Has donated over $100 million to research for Parkinson's, a degenerative neurological disorder. Brin's mother was diagnosed with Parkinson's, and Brin has a 50-50 chance of developing the disorder.

His ex-wife Anne Wojcicki co-founded 23andME, a genetic testing company.

Timeline:
1979 - Brin and his family emigrate from the Soviet Union to the United States.

1995 - Meets Larry Page at Stanford University.

September 4, 1998 - Co-founds Google, Inc. with Page.

July 2001 - Becomes Google's president of technology.

August 10, 2015 - Google announces a corporate restructuring, forming an umbrella company called Alphabet and naming a new CEO to the core business of Google. Brin will serve as president of Alphabet while Larry Page will serve as CEO.

March 6, 2018 - Ranked number 13 on Forbes' list of The World's Billionaires with a net worth of $47.5 billion.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
A Pretty Nice Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Eric Stidman set to fly with Blue Angels

Image

Look up this weekend, the Perseid Meteor Show is happening!

Image

Taking a ride in a C47

Image

125th Founders Day at Union Hospital

Image

Advocacy Forum

Image

Centric Innovation Workshop

Image

Dock ribbon cutting at Fairbanks

Image

Chip and Seal projects to start in several Wabash Valley counties

Image

Jon Marshall approved for work release program

Image

Barry Wolfe sentenced for sex crimes

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday