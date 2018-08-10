Space Force 2020! and other big headlines this week

This week, White House news revolved around the three S's: sanctions, space and special (special election and special counsel). The Trump administration reimposed US sanctions on Iran, which went back into effect Tuesday. A day later, the State Department announced that the US will impose sanctions on Russia under a chemical and biological warfare law after the poisoning of a former Russian agent and his daughter in the United Kingdom earlier this year.
Then came #spaceforce. As CNN's Ryan Browne reported, "Vice President Mike Pence called Thursday for the establishment of a Space Force by 2020, while also announcing immediate steps the Department of Defense would take to reform how the military approaches space." BTW, Trump's re-election team is already planning on selling "Space Force" merch.
And although Republicans should be worrying about the House (read more of CNN's analysis from Tuesday's special election here), the President seemed to be in good spirits about the results: 'RED WAVE!" he tweeted Wednesday.
Meanwhile, per Rudy Giuliani, one of Trump's lawyers, the President's legal team has responded to the special counsel. It's the latest effort in negotiations over a possible interview. Now we just wait and see what's to come in special counsel Robert Mueller's probe.
Below, 14 big headlines -- rounded up by The Point's Brenna Williams -- from this week at the White House.
Monday:
- President urged to stop tweeting on Trump Tower meeting
- Trump team expected to respond to Mueller in coming days regarding interview
- Gates says he and Manafort didn't report 15 foreign accounts, knew it was illegal
- Trump nominates new ICE director
Tuesday:
- Trump warns countries against doing business with Iran as sanctions kick back in
- Feds scrutinizing Michael Cohen's former accountant and bank loans
Wednesday:
- Trump's legal team responds to Mueller regarding interview
- Trump administration slaps more sanctions on Russia after Scribal poisonings
Thursday:
- Mueller request signals Gates may be cooperating
- Judge blocks administration from deporting asylum seekers while fighting for right to stay in US
- Pence calls for creation of Space Force by 2020
- Stormy Daniels defamation lawsuit against Trump transferred to California
- Melania Trump used visa opposed by her husband to get her parents' citizenship
Friday:
