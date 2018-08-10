Clear

Yosemite National Park reopening iconic areas amid California wildfires

Several of Yosemite National Park's crown jewels -- including Half Dome and El Capitan -- again will be acce...

Posted: Aug. 10, 2018 8:49 PM
Updated: Aug. 10, 2018 8:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Several of Yosemite National Park's crown jewels -- including Half Dome and El Capitan -- again will be accessible next week when roads are reopened after a wildfire closed them for nearly three weeks.

The park in California announced the closure on July 25 because of impacts from the Ferguson Fire.

Accidents, disasters and safety

California

California wildfires

Continents and regions

Destinations and attractions

Fires

National parks and monuments

Natural disasters

North America

Parks (green spaces)

Points of interest

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Wildfires

Yosemite National Park

Beginning Monday at 9 a.m., the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias will reopen to the public.

Yosemite Valley and its features -- including El Capitan, Half Dome and Wawona -- will reopen Tuesday at 9 a.m., according to park spokeswoman Jamie Richards.

Officials advised that visitors should be aware that the Ferguson Fire is still ablaze, so smoke is on the roads and delays are possible. Currently, the northeastern side of the 1,200 square mile park is open to the public, Richards said.

"This is truly a historic and unprecedented event in park history, and we are thrilled to welcome back visitors to Yosemite Valley and the Mariposa Grove," said Superintendent Michael Reynolds in a statement.

The Ferguson Fire is the third-largest fire in California. It has burned more than 95,000 acres as of Friday and is 80% contained. It has lasted more than three weeks and killed two people.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
A Pretty Nice Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Eric Stidman set to fly with Blue Angels

Image

Look up this weekend, the Perseid Meteor Show is happening!

Image

Taking a ride in a C47

Image

125th Founders Day at Union Hospital

Image

Advocacy Forum

Image

Centric Innovation Workshop

Image

Dock ribbon cutting at Fairbanks

Image

Chip and Seal projects to start in several Wabash Valley counties

Image

Jon Marshall approved for work release program

Image

Barry Wolfe sentenced for sex crimes

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday