Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- Special counsel Robert Mueller was expected to call a handful more witnesses on Day Nine of the trial of Paul Manafort. See our live updates here.
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Crimes against persons
Criminal offenses
Shootings
-- Exclusive: CNN was aboard as China issued six warnings to a US reconnaissance plane flying over the hotly contested South China Sea.
-- Melania Trump's parents obtained their US citizenship after being sponsored by their daughter. This is one of the categories of family visas President Trump has sought to end.
-- Four people, including two police officers, were killed and multiple people were wounded after a gunman opened fire in Canada's New Brunswick province.
-- Former college wrestler Mark Coleman now says he has no direct knowledge that US Rep. Jim Jordan knew of any sexual abuse by Ohio State team doctor Richard Strauss.
-- There is speculation that Idris Elba could be chosen as the next James Bond and fans are stirring.
-- Rapper Nicki Minaj released her latest album, "Queen." Meanwhile, singer Demi Lovato canceled all of her fall tour dates.
-- Aerosmith's original tour van was found abandoned in the woods in New England.
Related Content
- Quickly catch up on the day's news
- Quickly catch up on the day's news
- Quickly catch up on the day's news
- Quickly catch up on the day's news
- Quickly catch up on the day's news
- Quickly catch up on the day's news
- Quickly catch up on the day's news
- Quickly catch up on the day's news
- Quickly catch up on the day's news
- Quickly catch up on the day's news