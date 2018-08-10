Quickly catch up on the day's news

Clear
-- Special counsel Robert Mueller w...

Posted: Aug. 10, 2018 5:37 PM
Updated: Aug. 10, 2018 5:37 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- Special counsel Robert Mueller was expected to call a handful more witnesses on Day Nine of the trial of Paul Manafort. See our live updates here.

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Shootings

-- Exclusive: CNN was aboard as China issued six warnings to a US reconnaissance plane flying over the hotly contested South China Sea.

-- Melania Trump's parents obtained their US citizenship after being sponsored by their daughter. This is one of the categories of family visas President Trump has sought to end.

-- Four people, including two police officers, were killed and multiple people were wounded after a gunman opened fire in Canada's New Brunswick province.

-- Former college wrestler Mark Coleman now says he has no direct knowledge that US Rep. Jim Jordan knew of any sexual abuse by Ohio State team doctor Richard Strauss.

-- There is speculation that Idris Elba could be chosen as the next James Bond and fans are stirring.

-- Rapper Nicki Minaj released her latest album, "Queen." Meanwhile, singer Demi Lovato canceled all of her fall tour dates.

-- Aerosmith's original tour van was found abandoned in the woods in New England.

