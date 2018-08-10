Clear
A university spelled 'Board of trustees' incorrectly in its diplomas for 6 years before it was spotted

Colorado Mesa University is issuing two diplomas for the price of one. The catch? The first one was signed b...

Colorado Mesa University is issuing two diplomas for the price of one. The catch? The first one was signed by the chair of CMU's "Coard of Trustees."

The embarrassing typo lingered in the bottom left corner of nearly 9,200 diplomas for six years -- until outgoing school newspaper editor Alec Williams caught it this month.

Williams was looking at a photo of a past graduate's diploma online. At first, he said, he wasn't sure if what he saw was actually a mistake or just part of the classic Old English font used on diplomas.

"If they're going to do anything right, they need to make sure -- at the very least -- the non-name related words are spelled correctly," Williams told CNN.

The university has already created a website to fulfill diploma requests with the goal of having each diploma reprinted and mailed out within two days. Each reissued diploma will cost the university about $5.

"A diploma symbolizes tremendous hard work and investment made by students in their education," the school told CNN in a statement.

So, let this be a lesson for college graduates everywhere: Make sure to triple-check your diplomas, Blass of 2018.

