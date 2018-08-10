Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Former youth basketball coach receives maximum sentence for sex crimes Full Story

Amazon's new cloud feature helps businesses avoid traffic crashes

It's an annoying, relatable story: You try accessing a website for something urgent like concert tickets or ...

Posted: Aug. 10, 2018 5:37 PM
Updated: Aug. 10, 2018 5:37 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's an annoying, relatable story: You try accessing a website for something urgent like concert tickets or Black Friday deals, only to find yourself waiting for pages that load slowly, if at all.

Companies hate this as much as you do. Hiccups and delays caused by an influx of traffic can cost businesses a lot in lost revenue.

Amazon is launching a new feature for its cloud business that allows companies to quickly add capacity to their apps and websites -- and drop it just as fast. How fast? Amazon will charge by the second.

Aurora Serverless will help businesses and platforms deal with sudden, unexpected traffic demands that might follow, say, a new app appearing in the App Store or a big story breaking on a news site.

The feature will automatically start, adjust and stop a company's access to additional space when it notices an increase or decline in traffic. Retailers are a prime target for this feature because they don't always need tons of storage, but occasionally find the added capacity useful.

Related: One more company decides to join Amazon, not fight it

Getting billed by the second can add up. But it could also help save dollars on slower days by preventing companies from buying more storage than they need -- or not buying enough.

The concept could also benefit new websites or apps that can't predict when traffic might spike.

Aurora Serverless rolls out to companies in northern Virginia, Ohio and Oregon to start, along with international businesses based in Ireland and Tokyo. Amazon plans to make it available to other regions in 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Zionsville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Sun and clouds, plus rain for your Friday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pet Saver Friday Aug 10th

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Former AAU basketball coach set to be sentenced on Friday for sex crimes

Image

Police investigate overnight shooting

Image

Pet Saver Friday Aug 3rd

Image

YMCA Red Gala

Image

Another weak cold front will move through Friday afternoon

Image

Police investigate overnight shooting

Image

Police investigate overnight shooting

Image

TH Rex take game one of championship

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday