Clear

Falz 'This is Nigeria' lyrics branded 'vulgar' by censorship board

A Nigerian radio station has been fined for broadcasting "vulgar lyrics" in Nigerian rapper Falz 'This is Ni...

Posted: Aug. 10, 2018 4:02 PM
Updated: Aug. 10, 2018 4:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Nigerian radio station has been fined for broadcasting "vulgar lyrics" in Nigerian rapper Falz 'This is Nigeria' viral hit song.

The song has "indecent and vulgar" lyrics, Nigeria's National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) said in a letter to the radio station.

Africa

Arts and entertainment

Broadcasting industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Comcast Corp

Companies

Continents and regions

Dancers and dancing

Media industry

Music and dance

NBC

NBCUniversal

Nigeria

Nigerian schoolgirl kidnappings

Radio industry

Western Africa

Music

Music industry

Musical styles

Rap and hip-hop music

SONY Corp

Falz 'This is Nigeria' hit song has more than 12 million views on Youtube and has been hailed for its searing political commentary on Nigeria's challenges.

Its music video, a cover version of Childish Gambino's viral video, 'This is America' shone a spotlight on Nigeria's opioid crisis, the missing Chibok school girls and escalating pastoral conflict in the country's central states.

When it was released, the song garnered global attention including a reaction from American hip-hop musician and entrepreneur Diddy, who shared it on his Instagram page, giving the video worldwide recognition.

Although the song got a lot of love, it also received some backlash.

Nigeria's Muslim Rights Concern in June threatened to sue the rapper, Falz if he did not pull down the music video with an apology.

The video has references that "demonized Nigerian Muslims," the group said, adding that female dancers in the music video misrepresented the Chibok girls who were kidnapped from their secondary school in Nigeria's north-east.

Nigerian musicians often avoid political commentary, partly due to a fear of persecution by the political elite and the government.

Falz, (real name Folarin Falana) said there was nothing vulgar about the lyrics.

"I am not happy that the NBC is preventing the people from listening to such strong messages that need to be heard. I will not relent and that is why my next album is important.

"There is a lot going on that needs to be talked about, even though a lot of people may not want to hear the truth," Falz said in a statement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Sun and clouds, plus rain for your Friday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pet Saver Friday Aug 10th

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Former AAU basketball coach set to be sentenced on Friday for sex crimes

Image

Police investigate overnight shooting

Image

Pet Saver Friday Aug 3rd

Image

YMCA Red Gala

Image

Another weak cold front will move through Friday afternoon

Image

Police investigate overnight shooting

Image

Police investigate overnight shooting

Image

TH Rex take game one of championship

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday