Clear

Mocked in Space: Russian embassy trolls US over new branch

The Russian Embassy appeared to boldly troll the US Friday following the Trump administration's announcement...

Posted: Aug. 10, 2018 4:00 PM
Updated: Aug. 10, 2018 4:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Russian Embassy appeared to boldly troll the US Friday following the Trump administration's announcement of a Space Force.

"Good Morning, Space Forces!" the tweet reads, followed by the image and a link to the Russian Space Forces website.

Continents and regions

Eastern Europe

Embassies and consulates

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Government organizations - US

International relations

International relations and national security

Investigations

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

State departments and diplomatic services

US Department of Defense

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

US Space Force

North America

The Americas

United States

On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence called for the establishment of a Space Force by 2020, citing threats from Russia and China, and announced immediate steps to overhaul how the military approaches space. While the establishment of a new military service would require legislation to be passed by Congress, Pence's strong endorsement could signal new momentum for the creation of the first new branch of the armed forces since the Air Force was established in the 1940s.

In a letter to supporters soon after the announcement, the Trump 2020 campaign asked for votes on a logo for the proposed military branch. The campaign also said it would sell branded merchandise about the Force.

This is not the first time that the Russian Embassy had poked fun at the Trump administration's policies on Twitter. After the Trump administration announced it would close down the Russian consulate in Seattle, the Russian embassy asked its Twitter followers to vote for which US consulate they'd like to see shuttered in Russia.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Sun and clouds, plus rain for your Friday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pet Saver Friday Aug 10th

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Former AAU basketball coach set to be sentenced on Friday for sex crimes

Image

Police investigate overnight shooting

Image

Pet Saver Friday Aug 3rd

Image

YMCA Red Gala

Image

Another weak cold front will move through Friday afternoon

Image

Police investigate overnight shooting

Image

Police investigate overnight shooting

Image

TH Rex take game one of championship

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday