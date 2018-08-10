Mocked in Space: Russian embassy trolls US over new branch

The Russian Embassy appeared to boldly troll the US Friday following the Trump administration's announcement of a Space Force.
"Good Morning, Space Forces!" the tweet reads, followed by the image and a link to the Russian Space Forces website.
On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence called for the establishment of a Space Force by 2020, citing threats from Russia and China, and announced immediate steps to overhaul how the military approaches space. While the establishment of a new military service would require legislation to be passed by Congress, Pence's strong endorsement could signal new momentum for the creation of the first new branch of the armed forces since the Air Force was established in the 1940s.
In a letter to supporters soon after the announcement, the Trump 2020 campaign asked for votes on a logo for the proposed military branch. The campaign also said it would sell branded merchandise about the Force.
This is not the first time that the Russian Embassy had poked fun at the Trump administration's policies on Twitter. After the Trump administration announced it would close down the Russian consulate in Seattle, the Russian embassy asked its Twitter followers to vote for which US consulate they'd like to see shuttered in Russia.
