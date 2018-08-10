Clear

Mueller subpoenas Randy Credico, who Roger Stone says was his WikiLeaks back-channel

Aug. 10, 2018
Updated: Aug. 10, 2018 1:48 PM
CNN Wire

Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed Randy Credico to testify before a grand jury next month, according to Credico's attorney.

Martin Stolar told CNN he received a subpoena Thursday and Credico intends to comply and testify on September 7.

Credico, a comedian and radio show host, will likely meet with Mueller's team for a voluntary interview first. Credico previously declined a request from Mueller's team for a voluntary interview.

Roger Stone claimed Credico was his back-channel to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during the 2016 campaign.

Stolar said it's unclear exactly what Mueller's team wants to question Credico about.

"My speculation is that they probably want to talk to him about Roger Stone and Julian Assange," Stolar said.

