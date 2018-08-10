Clear

Emmy Rossum, Kristen Bell and more celebs share their 'weight'

Emmy Rossum is sharing her weight.The actress/director is one of several celebrities taking part in a...

Posted: Aug. 10, 2018 1:49 PM
Updated: Aug. 10, 2018 1:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Emmy Rossum is sharing her weight.

The actress/director is one of several celebrities taking part in a social media movement called "I Weigh," which encourages women to look at weight as more than just a number on a scale.

Arts and entertainment

Celebrities

Celebrity and pop culture

Companies

Emmy Rossum

Facebook

Instagram

Internet and WWW

Kristen Bell

Social media

Technology

In a photo posted to her Instagram story Thursday, Rossum writes that her weight is, "3 best friends since kindergarten. Drive. Kindess. Empathy. Jewish and proud. Makes friends with strangers. Daughter. 100 + hours of television. The courage it takes every day to overcome ptsd. One happy marriage. 3 episodes of television directed."

The "I Weigh" movement was started by "The Good Place" actress Jameela Jamil. She's launched an Instagram account on which she posts a spectrum of women sharing their "weight."

One of Jamil's co-stars also took part in the challenge. In May, Kristen Bell posted a photo to her Instagram story in which she said her weight is, "A passion for equality. A partner who challenges me to see all perspectives. An emphasis on giving to others. Two children who keep me laughing. The scar on my stomach that reminds me I did something extraordinary. Friends who double as family. Fiercely fighting for the underdog. A job that fully engages my brain."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Sun and clouds, plus rain for your Friday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pet Saver Friday Aug 10th

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Former AAU basketball coach set to be sentenced on Friday for sex crimes

Image

Police investigate overnight shooting

Image

Pet Saver Friday Aug 3rd

Image

YMCA Red Gala

Image

Another weak cold front will move through Friday afternoon

Image

Police investigate overnight shooting

Image

Police investigate overnight shooting

Image

TH Rex take game one of championship

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday