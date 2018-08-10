We now know why Justin Bieber was crying...sort of

The Beliebers can relax now as all is apparently good in Justin Bieber's world.

TMZ asked the superstar about some recent photos which surfaced and had fans worrying.

They appeared to show newly engaged Bieber and Hailey Baldwin alternately crying and comforting each other.

In a video TMZ posted Thursday, Bieber answers an inquiry about the public display of emotion by showing off the book "The Meaning of Marriage" by Timothy and Kathy Keller.

"You got good days, and you got bad days." he said. "It's not real if it doesn't have any bad days."

According to Amazon, the book, which is subtitled "Facing the Complexities of Commitment with the Wisdom of God," "shows everyone — Christians, skeptics, singles, longtime married couples, and those about to be engaged — the vision of what marriage should be according to the Bible."

Bieber, 24, popped the question to the 21-year-old Baldwin in July.