Nicki Minaj has dropped her latest album.
After pushing back the release date multiple times, "Queen" finally made its debut on Friday.
Arts and entertainment
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Celebrities
Media industry
Music
Music and dance
Music industry
Music releases
Nicki Minaj
Minaj went live through the album track-by-track via Apple Music's Beats 1.
It's Minaj's first album since 2014's "The Pinkprint."
The collection features several collaborations, including "Rich Sex" with Lil Wayne and "Majesty," featuring Eminem and Labrinth.
In the song "Barbie Dreams," Minaj takes aim at rappers Meek Mill, Desiigner and Young Thug.
Minaj had previously released tracks "Bed" featuring Ariana Grande and "Chun-Li."
Related Content
- Nicki Minaj makes regal drop with 'Queen'
- Eminem responds to Nicki Minaj dating rumor
- The sexism behind Cardi B-Nicki Minaj debate
- Nicki Minaj and Eminem team up to tease fans
- The made up Cardi B-Nicki Minaj feud feeds into an insidious form of sexism
- Blockbuster deal: Cineworld buys Regal for $3.6 billion
- 'The Crown' looks polished in regal second season
- Queen Elizabeth II Fast Facts
- SUV slams into Dairy Queen
- Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin crowned 'Snow Queen'
Scroll for more content...