Nicki Minaj makes regal drop with 'Queen'

Nicki Minaj has dropped her latest album.

After pushing back the release date multiple times, "Queen" finally made its debut on Friday.

Minaj went live through the album track-by-track via Apple Music's Beats 1.

It's Minaj's first album since 2014's "The Pinkprint."

The collection features several collaborations, including "Rich Sex" with Lil Wayne and "Majesty," featuring Eminem and Labrinth.

In the song "Barbie Dreams," Minaj takes aim at rappers Meek Mill, Desiigner and Young Thug.

Minaj had previously released tracks "Bed" featuring Ariana Grande and "Chun-Li."