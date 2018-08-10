What happened this week (in anything but politics)

A one in a million sale. A once-in-a-lifetime encounter. And a close one. It's time for this week's politics-free side of the news.

A winning bidder

Lance Bass initially thought he made the winning offer. But HGTV made him go 'bye, bye, bye' to the 'The Brady Bunch' house.

A surprise customer

A teacher picked up the tab for a man who needed change for his gas station coffee. That man was Keith Urban.

A jaw dropping moment

A marine scientist almost ended up as lunch. Here's the great white shark that got a little too close.

A new 007

Idris Elba as James Bond? Fans are shaken and stirred at the possibility.

A balloon with a message

She asked God for help to pay for college expenses. A minister answered her prayer.

A good deed

He wanted to auction off a pig for a cancer charity. Buyers kept returning it so he could sell it over and over.