Clear

What happened this week (in anything but politics)

A one in a million sale. A once-in-a-lifetime encounter. And a close one. It's time for this week's politics...

Posted: Aug. 10, 2018 1:49 PM
Updated: Aug. 10, 2018 1:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A one in a million sale. A once-in-a-lifetime encounter. And a close one. It's time for this week's politics-free side of the news.

A winning bidder

Government and public administration

Politics

Lance Bass initially thought he made the winning offer. But HGTV made him go 'bye, bye, bye' to the 'The Brady Bunch' house.

A surprise customer

A teacher picked up the tab for a man who needed change for his gas station coffee. That man was Keith Urban.

A jaw dropping moment

A marine scientist almost ended up as lunch. Here's the great white shark that got a little too close.

A new 007

Idris Elba as James Bond? Fans are shaken and stirred at the possibility.

A balloon with a message

She asked God for help to pay for college expenses. A minister answered her prayer.

A good deed

He wanted to auction off a pig for a cancer charity. Buyers kept returning it so he could sell it over and over.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Sun and clouds, plus rain for your Friday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pet Saver Friday Aug 10th

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Former AAU basketball coach set to be sentenced on Friday for sex crimes

Image

Police investigate overnight shooting

Image

Pet Saver Friday Aug 3rd

Image

YMCA Red Gala

Image

Another weak cold front will move through Friday afternoon

Image

Police investigate overnight shooting

Image

Police investigate overnight shooting

Image

TH Rex take game one of championship

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday