Clear

Buzz Aldrin: Space Force is 'one giant leap in the right direction'

He was there when man first landed on the moon in 1969 and on Friday, Buzz Aldrin endorsed a new galactic ef...

Posted: Aug. 10, 2018 1:50 PM
Updated: Aug. 10, 2018 1:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

He was there when man first landed on the moon in 1969 and on Friday, Buzz Aldrin endorsed a new galactic effort -- the Trump administration's Space Force.

"One giant leap in the right direction. #SpaceForce," the retired astronaut tweeted, quoting a message from Vice President Mike Pence about the initiative.

Buzz Aldrin

Celebrities

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

US Department of Defense

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

US Space Force

On Thursday, Pence called for the establishment of a Space Force by 2020 and noted the Department of Defense would be taking to steps to reform the military's approach to space. The announcement comes after President Donald Trump said in June that he was directing "the Pentagon to immediately begin the process necessary to establish a Space Force as the sixth branch of the armed forces." The establishment of the new military service would require congressional approval.

Although Aldrin praised the proposed program, at least one another retired astronaut panned it as unnecessary.

"I don't think it's necessary," Scott Kelly told CNN's Brooke Baldwin on "CNN Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin" Thursday. "Space is an environment that we're supposed to work together peacefully in."

"The only person you hear promoting this is the President, so it'd be nice to get a little more of a buy-in from the experts and it doesn't seem like we have that," he added.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Sun and clouds, plus rain for your Friday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pet Saver Friday Aug 10th

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Former AAU basketball coach set to be sentenced on Friday for sex crimes

Image

Police investigate overnight shooting

Image

Pet Saver Friday Aug 3rd

Image

YMCA Red Gala

Image

Another weak cold front will move through Friday afternoon

Image

Police investigate overnight shooting

Image

Police investigate overnight shooting

Image

TH Rex take game one of championship

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday