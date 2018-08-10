Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trump vows to double steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey

President Donald Trump said Friday he has green-lit a doubling of steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey and w...

Posted: Aug. 10, 2018 12:07 PM
Updated: Aug. 10, 2018 12:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump said Friday he has green-lit a doubling of steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey and warned that relations between the US and Turkey "are not good at this time."

The moves stem from Trump's frustration over a detained American pastor held by Turkey on what US officials say are bogus charges, two sources with knowledge of the President's mindset tell CNN.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Economic policy

Economy and economic indicators

International trade

International trade law

Manufacturing and engineering

Metal manufacturing

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Political Figures - US

Steel products

Tariffs and customs

Trade and development

Trade regulation and policy

Turkey

Aluminum

Andrew Brunson

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Misc people

US federal government

White House

North America

The Americas

United States

"I have just authorized a doubling of Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum with respect to Turkey as their currency, the Turkish Lira, slides rapidly downward against our very strong Dollar! Aluminum will now be 20% and Steel 50%. Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!," the President tweeted.

In a statement, deputy White House press secretary Lindsay Walters said, "Section 232 tariffs are imposed on imports from particular countries whose exports threaten to impair national security as defined in Section 232, independent of negotiations on trade or any other matter."

Walters did not offer any explanation as to how US national security is threatened by steel and aluminum imports from Turkey, which hosts a major US military base.

The President's announcement Friday could further escalate tensions with Turkey, which continues to detain Andrew Brunson, an American pastor Ankara accuses of helping plot a 2016 coup attempt against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. US officials maintain there is no credible evidence against Brunson, and Trump and his administration have negotiated for weeks to secure his release.

Earlier this month, the US slapped sanctions against Turkey's ministers of justice and interior in response to Brunson's detention. Since then, talks over Brunson's release have broken down. On Saturday, Turkey ordered that the assets of the US "justice and interior" secretaries would be frozen.

National Security Council and State Department officials continued to go back and forth with their Turkish counterparts this week, but nothing has been resolved, an official tells CNN. Before the President's trip to Europe last month, officials believed they were close to securing Brunson's release.

"This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!" Trump wrote on Twitter in late July.

That was the same month Brunson was moved from jail to house arrest after being held for more than a year and a half.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have had multiple conversations with officials in the Turkish government regarding Brunson, according to an administration official, and Trump and Erodgan discussed Brunson specifically during a call in mid-June. The White House never issued a readout of the call, but confirmed that it happened after the Turkish government disclosed details. It's unclear if the two leaders have spoken since.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Sun and clouds, plus rain for your Friday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pet Saver Friday Aug 3rd

Image

YMCA Red Gala

Image

Another weak cold front will move through Friday afternoon

Image

Police investigate overnight shooting

Image

Police investigate overnight shooting

Image

TH Rex take game one of championship

Image

Crime Stoppers: Forgery, Theft and Failure to Register as a Sex or Violent Offender

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Gathering Timber for Pioneer Village

Image

Honey Creek Mall Family Fun Night

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday